Union Bank Unveils “Save & Gain” Campaign to Reward Smart Savers

Union Bank of Nigeria is excited to announce the launch of its new customer reward initiative designed to deepen engagement, drive premium account activity, and promote consistent savings behaviour among its customers.

Open to new and existing customers, the Save and Gain promo requires participants to open accounts, maintain and grow a monthly average balance of ₦50,000, complete at least five transactions monthly, and actively use digital channels such as cards, USSD, mobile, or internet banking.

Top deposit contributors will receive monthly rewards ranging from free debit cards to cash prizes of N50,000 and N100,000, respectively, within each level of participation. A special reward of ₦30,000 cash vouchers will be awarded to top depositors and contributors for December. The grand prize of ₦5 million will be awarded to the highest average deposit contributors over the six-month campaign period.

The campaign builds on the success of the Save & Win Palli Promo, through which the bank has disbursed over ₦330 million in cash and prizes to more than 5,000 customers since 2021.

Unlike previous campaigns, Save & Gain demonstrates the bank’s focus on digital adoption and inclusion, with a performance-based reward system that prioritises transparency and consistency. Customers who reflect responsible account usage, maintain savings discipline, and embrace digital banking channels will be rewarded.

Prospective customers can download the Union mobile app on their smartphones to open an account or visit any Union Bank branch. Returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any Union Bank branch nationwide to reactivate dormant accounts.

About Union Bank

Union Bank of Nigeria, which has undergone different phases of transformation, has been a cornerstone of the Nigerian banking sector since 1917. With a commitment to delivering simple, smart, and personalized financial services, the bank continues to support individuals, SMEs, and corporations in achieving their growth aspirations.

As part of its ongoing expansion plan, Union Bank has recently acquired Titan Trust Bank, one of the newest entities in the Nigerian banking sector, further strengthening the bank’s branch network and customer base.

Sponsored Content