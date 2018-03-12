BellaNaija

Previous Next Trending
BN Playlist of the Week
- I Want It That Way Backstreet Boys 3:35
- As Long As You Love Me Backstreet Boys 3:34
- Show Me The Meaning Of Being Lonely Backstreet Boys 3:56
- Quit Playing Games (With My Heart) Backstreet Boys 3:54
- Shape Of My Heart Backstreet Boys 3:52
- Swear It Again Westlife 4:08
- World of Our Own Westlife 3:28
- Fool Again Westlife 3:53
- What Makes a Man Westlife 3:51
- Bop Bop Baby Westlife 4:27
- Payphone Maroon 5 3:51
- Moves Like Jagger feat. Christina Aguilera Maroon 5 3:21
- One More Night Maroon 5 3:40
- Sunday Morning Maroon 5 4:06
- Stutter Maroon 5 3:17
- Steal My Girl One Direction 3:48
- Story Of My Life One Direction 4:06
- Kiss You One Direction 3:04
- Live While We're Young One Direction 3:19
- You And I One Direction 3:55
