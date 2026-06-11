Kehinde Ajose: How to Build a Digital Footprint That Attracts Opportunity

Some years ago, I was not looking for a TV opportunity that day when it came. I was simply doing what I had been consistently doing, and sometimes wondering if anyone was paying attention: posting and sharing what I knew about talent development back then. I didn’t have millions of followers or a verified badge. I was just a person with a point of view and the discipline to keep showing up online. Then my phone rang.

It was a TV producer. A show needed an expert who could speak intelligently on talent development. They searched online and found me. Not because I was the most famous person in the space, but because when they typed what they were looking for, my digital presence raised its hand. I got on that show, did my thing and represented well.

But what shook me was not the opportunity itself. It was the question that followed me home after the show. What if I had not been online? What if I had all that knowledge locked inside my chest with no digital record of it? What if I had been invisible? That producer would have called someone else. Some other expert would have gotten that seat. And I would never have known what I missed because you do not mourn opportunities you never knew existed.

That day, I learned the irreversible importance of having a digital footprint. Not just being in the media space but finding your place in it. Not just existing online but owning a corner of it.

Every morning, millions of Nigerians wake up to their phones. Instagram. TikTok. X. LinkedIn. WhatsApp. The feeds are full. The timelines are crowded. Everyone has a page. Everyone has a post. Everyone has a story. And yet, only a few have a presence. There is a difference between existing online and being known online. One is a digital shadow. The other is a digital footprint. A shadow disappears when the light shifts. A footprint stays long after the person has moved on.

When people step into your space, do they feel the weight of your impact?

You cannot be found if you are hidden

Before strategy, before content, before branding, there must be self-awareness. Know who you are before the internet tries to define you. Self-awareness is a critical part of your success.

Many Nigerians build digital presence from a place of mimicry. They see what Tunde is posting and copy the format. They see how Amaka is speaking and borrow the tone. The result is a crowded space full of other people’s versions, and nobody is searching for a version. They want the original.

Look at what Dr Chinonso Egemba (Aproko Doctor), a medical professional, did. There are thousands of medical professionals in Nigeria. But Aproko Doctor found his lane by breaking down health information in the most Nigerian way possible with plain language and cultural references. He became the doctor your neighbourhood auntie actually listens to. Not because he went to the best medical school, but because he understood who his audience was and engaged them in a language their heart understood.

Build before you broadcast

Architecture is the structure you build before you start making noise. Most people broadcast first and build later. That is why their digital presence collapses the moment they go quiet for two weeks. Think of your digital presence the way Aliko Dangote thinks about infrastructure. Before he ventured into other franchises, cement was the face of the brand. Your digital architecture includes your bio, content pillars, platform strategy, tone of voice, and visual identity.

If someone lands on your page today and cannot tell within 10 seconds who you are, what you do, and why they should care, your architecture is broken. Study Fisayo Fosudo. Before most tech creators in Nigeria knew what they were building, Fisayo was already deep in it. That architecture is why brands pay attention. That architecture is why his audience grew.

Speak like you know something

In a saturated digital space, attention goes to the confident. Ifedayo Agoro, known as Ife of DANG, did not become a household name by being shy about who she was. She started with an Instagram page, shared stories without shame, and kept showing up until Diary of a Naija Girl became a strong, credible community of women. Before the skincare brand, before the brand deals, before DANG Lifestyle, there was relentless digital authority-building through honest, consistent content.

You build authority through opinion. Anyone can share a news headline. Only you can share your perspective on what it means. Posting every day with nothing to say is noise. Posting three times a week with genuine insight is authority.

Footprints are built over time, not overnight

The biggest lie of digital media is the overnight success story. Anything worth its salt takes time. Anything hastily conscripted will be hastily decimated. What we see is the moment of explosion. What we do not see is the 18 months of consistent posting before the algorithm rewarded it. The two years of pitching before the media started calling. The three years of showing up before the speaking invitations came.

Fisayo Fosudo did not just wake up famous. Aproko Doctor did not go viral on day one. Adeola Fayehun did not become a reference point after one episode. These are people who chose a direction and kept walking in it long after the initial excitement wore off. A digital footprint is not a sprint. It is a long walk with a clear direction.

And you have to be accountable. Accountability means tracking what is working. It means reviewing your content quarterly and asking hard questions. It means not abandoning your strategy every time a post underperforms. It means choosing growth over applause.

A Lagos saying that fits perfectly here: Slowly, slowly, catch the monkey. Digital presence built on consistency outlasts digital presence built on one viral moment. Accountability also means being answerable to your audience. Respond to comments. Show up in your DMs. Acknowledge your community. The people who stick around through your quiet seasons are your most valuable digital asset.

Your digital footprint is more than today’s post; it is the lasting pattern of your presence online. Opportunities often come when the right people can find you at the right time. Every post, platform and interaction shapes perception before you enter the room. Build your digital presence intentionally, stay visible with purpose, and create a footprint that keeps opening doors long after you log off.

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Featured Image by Ketut Subiyanto for Pexels.