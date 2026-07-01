Our Favourite Tiny Desk Concert Performances by Nigerian Artists

There’s something special about an NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert. The performances, free from elaborate stage productions and complemented by live instrumentation, have set a global standard for musical artistry. Over the years, several Nigerian artists have taken the stage at the iconic Tiny Desk, showcasing the richness of Afrobeats and delivering unforgettable performances that resonate with audiences around the world.

Let’s look at some of the Nigerian artists to have performed at the Tiny Desk Concert.

Burna Boy

For his 2019 Tiny Desk concert, Burna Boy performed his hit songs, Gbona, Wetin Man Go Do, Dangote and Ye. Watch the performance below.

Tems

Tems, as known, has one of the best vocals in Afrobeats. For her 2024 Tiny Desk concert, she performed Me & U, Ice T, Unfortunate, Forever, and her Grammy-winning song, Love Me JeJe.

Asake

Asake brought Fuji to Tiny Desk. For his 2025 Tiny Desk concert, Asake performed Why Love, Amapiano, Awodi, Remember, Lonely at the Top, Ototo, MMS, Organise and Fuji Vibe.

Davido

Davido’s set list for his 2021 Tiny Desk concert includes Gobe, Aye, Risky and Jowo.

Omah Lay

For Omah Lay’s 2023 Tiny Desk concert, he performed Bad Influence, i’m a mess, soso, never forget with a medley of Infinity, bend you and understand.

Fireboy DML

Fireboy DML performed Like I Do, Tattoo and Peru for his 2022 Tiny Desk concert.

Ayra Starr

Ayra Starr’s Tiny Desk concert is one of the latest concerts for a Nigerian artist. For her 2026 performance, she performed Birds Sing of Money, Gimme Dat, Who’s Dat Girl, Tornado, Rush, Commas, Amin and Orun.

Adekunle Gold

Adekunle Gold, like Fireboy DML and Tiwa Savage, had their Tiny Desk concerts at home. For his 2022 concert, he performed Sinner, Something Different, One Woman and Okay.

Tiwa Savage

The African Queen had her Tiny Desk concert in 2020, where she performed Dangerous Love, Attention, Like and Koroba.

What’s your favourite Tiny Desk performance by a Nigerian artist?