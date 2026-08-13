The WAFCON 2026 Final Is Here: Cameroon and Malawi Will Battle for a Historic First Title

The stage is officially set for an extraordinary conclusion to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. After weeks of brilliant performances, dramatic turnarounds, and historic moments across five venues in Rabat and Casablanca, two teams have navigated the knockout rounds to book their spots in Sunday’s grand finale: Cameroon and Malawi. With former winners and host nations eliminated, Africa is guaranteed a brand-new champion on Sunday, 16th August 2026, when both sides line up at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat at 8:00 PM WAT.

Both nations earned their places in the showpiece following dramatic semi-final victories on Wednesday, 12th August. Tournament debutants Malawi extended their fairytale run with a dominant 3-1 victory over Algeria. Captain Tabitha Chawinga scored twice alongside her sister Temwa Chawinga, continuing an extraordinary attacking partnership that has defined their journey to the final.

Meanwhile, four-time finalists Cameroon reached the main event by defeating host nation Morocco 3-1 in a tense penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes. Shot-stopper Michaely Bihina delivered another masterclass between the posts, stopping an extra-time penalty before making crucial saves in the shootout alongside Myriam Maéva Nyadjou, who converted the decisive kick.

Sunday’s encounter brings together two distinct footballing styles: Malawi’s relentless frontline led by the Chawinga sisters against Cameroon’s disciplined defensive setup guided by Bihina and forward Nyadjou, who scored the winning goal against defending champions Nigeria in the quarter-finals. With both teams having already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil alongside Morocco and Algeria, the ultimate prize remains lifting the WAFCON trophy for the very first time in their national histories.

How to Watch the WAFCON 2026 Final

For football fans across Africa and around the world following Sunday evening’s match, live television coverage and streaming broadcasts will be accessible across major networks: