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The WAFCON 2026 Final Is Here: Cameroon and Malawi Will Battle for a Historic First Title

Cameroon and Malawi will face off in the WAFCON 2026 final on Sunday, 16 August 2026, at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat. The match kicks off at 8:00 PM WAT and will be broadcast live on SuperSport, Canal+, CAF TV, and selected free-to-air networks.
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Cameroon goalkeeper Michaely Bihina diving mid-air to deflect the ball during a WAFCON match in Morocco.

Michaely Bihina in action for the Indomitable Lionesses, leaping to make a key save during Cameroon’s knockout campaign at WAFCON in Morocco. Photo Credit: Bihina Michaely/Instagram

The stage is officially set for an extraordinary conclusion to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. After weeks of brilliant performances, dramatic turnarounds, and historic moments across five venues in Rabat and Casablanca, two teams have navigated the knockout rounds to book their spots in Sunday’s grand finale: Cameroon and Malawi. With former winners and host nations eliminated, Africa is guaranteed a brand-new champion on Sunday, 16th August 2026, when both sides line up at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat at 8:00 PM WAT.

Both nations earned their places in the showpiece following dramatic semi-final victories on Wednesday, 12th August. Tournament debutants Malawi extended their fairytale run with a dominant 3-1 victory over Algeria. Captain Tabitha Chawinga scored twice alongside her sister Temwa Chawinga, continuing an extraordinary attacking partnership that has defined their journey to the final.

Tabitha Chawinga in locs carrying her sister Temwa Chawinga, who holds a trophy aloft wearing a FIFA Women's World Cup Qualified shirt.

Tabitha Chawinga lifts sister Temwa Chawinga as they celebrate securing Malawi’s historic qualification for the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Meanwhile, four-time finalists Cameroon reached the main event by defeating host nation Morocco 3-1 in a tense penalty shootout after a goalless 120 minutes. Shot-stopper Michaely Bihina delivered another masterclass between the posts, stopping an extra-time penalty before making crucial saves in the shootout alongside Myriam Maéva Nyadjou, who converted the decisive kick.

Cameroon forward Myriam Maéva Nyadjou celebrating on the pitch in her white national team kit during WAFCON 2026 in Morocco.

Cameroonian forward Myriam Maéva Nyadjou celebrating on the pitch during the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco. Photo Credit: CAFOnline/Instagram

Sunday’s encounter brings together two distinct footballing styles: Malawi’s relentless frontline led by the Chawinga sisters against Cameroon’s disciplined defensive setup guided by Bihina and forward Nyadjou, who scored the winning goal against defending champions Nigeria in the quarter-finals. With both teams having already secured automatic qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil alongside Morocco and Algeria, the ultimate prize remains lifting the WAFCON trophy for the very first time in their national histories.

How to Watch the WAFCON 2026 Final

For football fans across Africa and around the world following Sunday evening’s match, live television coverage and streaming broadcasts will be accessible across major networks:

  • Nigeria: Nigerian viewers can watch the match live on SuperSport Football Plus (DStv Channel 202, GOtv Channel 61) via MultiChoice, as well as streaming via DStv Stream and GOtv Stream. Free-to-air coverage will also be accessible via NTA and AfroSport TV.
  • Sub-Saharan Africa: Broadcast live in high definition across the region on SuperSport and Canal+ Sport.
  • Free-To-Air Television: Local terrestrial networks, including CRTV in Cameroon and MBC in Malawi, will provide live coverage for viewers in both finalist nations.
  • Digital Streaming: Live match feeds will stream globally via CAF’s official YouTube channel (CAF TV) depending on regional broadcasting rights.
  • MENA Region: Live coverage across North Africa and the Middle East will air on beIN Sports.
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