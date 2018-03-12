BellaNaija

12.03.2018
Music

TOT Empire’s New Signing Marv premieres Music Video for “Abeg” | Watch on BN

Marv who signed to TOT Empire, owned by Mavin superstar Reekado Banks unveils the visuals for his latest single Abeg. The video was directed ...
Comment  0
12.03.2018
Living

Birthday Glow! Chioma Akpotha is a Year Older Today 😍

Nollywood actress Chioma Akpotha is a year older today, and to celebrate her new age, the actress has shared absolutely gorgeous photos with ...
Comment  0
12.03.2018
Music

New Music coming soon from Ycee & Cassper Nyovest 🙌

Tinny Entertainment lead act, Ycee has been making the headlines for good reasons of late, from dropping a joint-EP titled Late Night Vibrations ...
Comment  0
12.03.2018
Career

Don’t Miss Viluton Energy’s Training on Petroleum Products Trading, Supply & Delivery | Wednesday, March 21st

This one-day course provides delegates with a fundamental understanding of the downstream industry in Nigeria with regards to petroleum products ...
Comment  0
12.03.2018
Living

#MothersDay: A Roundup of Your Fave Celebs Celebrating their Mothers

Yesterday was Mother’s Day, and we at BN have decided to do a round-up of some of the posts and messages your fave celebs wrote to their ever ...
Comment  2
12.03.2018
Living

Femi Branch conferred with ‘Jagun Asa of Edeland’ Title by Alaafin of Oyo

Nollywood actor Femi Branch has been coronated as the Jagun Asa of Edeland. The actor who shared photos from the coronation on his Instagram ...
Comment  1
12.03.2018
Music

#WakandaForever: Yemi Alade hosts #BlackPanther Themed Birthday Party 🎉

Over the weekend, to mark her birthday which falls on the 13th of March; Yemi Alade hosted a Wakanda themed birthday party at the Ember Creek at ...
Comment  1
12.03.2018
Events

Together We Can Save Lives! #FightingDepressionWithSEF Campaign launches to combat Depression

Seraph Empowerment Foundation
“Hi. I don’t understand what is going on with me. Nothing seems to be working. I’ve been trying my hands on different things but nothing is ever ...
Comment  0
12.03.2018
News

China allows Xi Jinping to remain President for Life as Parliament removes Term Limit

China's parliament has removed the 2 consecutive 5-year term limit for its president to allow sitting ruler Xi Jinping to remain president ...
Comment  3
12.03.2018
Music

Dr Dolor Entertainment’s Ryan Omo debuts New EP “Gimme Love” | Watch Video for “On Demand” on BN

Dr Dolor Entertainment's shining star - Ryan Omo, drops his highly anticipated EP Gimme Love and backs it up with the visuals release of one ...
Comment  0
12.03.2018
News

Senate confirms its Members receive ₦13.5m Monthly apart From Salaries

The Nigerian Senate has confirmed that its members do receive the sum of ₦13.5 million monthly designated as "running cost" separate from the ...
Comment  6
12.03.2018
Events

Need a Photo Shoot Session that shows your Personal Style? Check Out these Fashion Eccentric Packages | April 27th – 29th

Stylist, Mikara Reid and photographer, Mr. Adore team up for Fashion Eccentric- a power shoot session for your fashion needs.  This power ...
Comment  1
12.03.2018
News

FIRS Executive Chairman Tunde Fowler, Kemi Adeosun & Tax Experts implore Nigerians to comply with the VAIDS Penalty-Free Period

Efforts to ensure that citizens comply with the Voluntary Assets and Income Declaration Scheme (VAIDS) before the March 31st deadline have ramped ...
Comment  1
11.03.2018
Movies & TV

#BBNaija – Day 42: Deja Vu, Game Over for Lifu & More Highlights

Did you watch day 42 of the Big Brother Naija 3 reality show? If you missed it, we’ve got the highlights for you! .. Deja Vu, Once ...
Comment  0
11.03.2018
Music

Rihanna becomes First Female artist to cross 2 Billion streams on Apple Music 👏

Rihanna is celebrating another milestone in her career, having crossed the 2 billion streams mark on Apple Music, the very first female ...
Comment  0
11.03.2018
News

“An allegory for the modern black experience” – Tomi Adeyemi on new book “Children of Blood and Bone”

It's incredible, how 24-year-old Nigerian-American Tomi Adeyemi has signed one of the biggest book deals ever by a young-adult author with ...
Comment  2
11.03.2018
Scoop

#BBNaija: Leo & Ifu (LiFu) EVICTED from the Big Brother Naija House

Big Brother Naija never disappoints when it comes to a Live Show and tonight has been no different. From superstar performances, Evictions and ...
Comment  3
11.03.2018
Music

New Video: Semah x Flavour – No One Like You

Semah and Flavour present their second video this year just days after the first. This one is titled No One Like You. The video was directed ...
Comment  2
11.03.2018
News

Moms Rock! Zenith Bank celebrates Mother’s Day

Mothers are the best and Zenith bank wishes all mothers a Happy Mother's Day with this amazing video to show love and ...
Comment  0
11.03.2018
Events

It’s All Fine Dining, Good Music & a Fun Pool Party as R.S.V.P Lagos celebrates African Heritage Month

Never has African Heritage Month been celebrated as it was this February at Lagos' premium restaurant, R.S.V.P Lagos. Following the success of ...
Comment  0

