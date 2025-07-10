These Photos of Akin Faminu’s Proposal to Kiky Festus Are Straight Out of a Parisian Fairytale

We’re not over the exciting news of the engagement of fashion and lifestyle digital creator Akin Faminu and his partner Kiky Festus. And just when we thought it couldn’t get more romantic, the couple shared the most stunning photos from the proposal, and they are every bit as dreamy as you’d imagine.

The proposal took place at dusk in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower glowing in the background. The setting was beautifully done, with red roses scattered across the floor, tall white candles flickering in the soft light, and a draped white backdrop framing the moment like a scene from a movie.

In one photo, Akin is down on one knee, dressed in a sleek black suit, holding out the ring box. Kiky stands across from him in a striking deep red gown, her hands covering her mouth, clearly overwhelmed with emotion. She paired the look with a sleek ponytail, statement earrings, and a burgundy manicure that matched the dress perfectly.

Oh, and there’s another photo where we get a closer look at the ring, an emerald-cut diamond with a halo setting, sitting pretty on her outstretched hand.

The last photo is a quiet, intimate one. Kiky and Akin are wrapped in a warm embrace, their foreheads touching, eyes closed, soaking in the magic of the moment.