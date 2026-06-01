17-Year-Old French-Ivorian Moïse Kouamé Makes History at Roland-Garros

At just 17 years old, French-Ivorian tennis prodigy Moïse Kouamé delivered a historic main-draw debut at the 2026 French Open. Entering Roland-Garros as a wildcard ranked 318th, Kouamé stunned veteran Marin Čilić and survived a grueling five-set thriller before bowing out in the third round, cementing his place as an exciting new global talent with deep African roots.