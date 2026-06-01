Inspired
17-Year-Old French-Ivorian Moïse Kouamé Makes History at Roland-Garros
At just 17 years old, French-Ivorian tennis prodigy Moïse Kouamé delivered a historic main-draw debut at the 2026 French Open. Entering Roland-Garros as a wildcard ranked 318th, Kouamé stunned veteran Marin Čilić and survived a grueling five-set thriller before bowing out in the third round, cementing his place as an exciting new global talent with deep African roots.
The 2026 French Open will officially be remembered as the moment the tennis world met Moïse Kouamé. At just 17 years old, the French teenager of Ivorian heritage turned the clay courts of Paris into his personal stage, delivering a historic, emotional main-draw debut that had the home crowd on their feet and the global tennis community taking notice.
Entering Roland-Garros as a wildcard ranked 318th in the world, Kouamé didn’t just participate—he rewrote the record books. With his opening-round victory, he became the youngest male player to win a Grand Slam singles match in 17 years, and the first player born in 2008 or later to achieve the feat.
His tournament run was a masterclass in grit, starting with a stunning straight-sets dismissal of Grand Slam veteran Marin Čilić (7-6, 6-2, 6-1). He followed that up by surviving a gruelling, five-set rollercoaster against Paraguay’s Adolfo Daniel Vallejo, sealing the drama in a final-set tiebreak (6-3, 7-5, 3-6, 2-6, 7-6). Though his dream run was eventually halted on Court Suzanne-Lenglen by Chile’s World No. 36 Alejandro Tabilo in a tight four-set battle (4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6), Kouamé’s fearless play firmly established him as the sport’s next big prodigy.
Taking to Instagram to reflect on his monumental week, the rising star shared his gratitude and excitement for the future:
WHAT AN EMOTIONAL JOURNEY!!
The 2026 Roland-Garros tournament will forever hold a special place in my heart.
First of all, I would like to thank the FFT for giving me the opportunity to compete in my very first Grand Slam main draw. A huge thank you to my team: my coach Liam, Richard, my fitness trainer, my agent, and my sponsors. Thank you to my family for their unwavering support. And of course, thank you to all of you who carried me through these three matches, whether from around the world, behind your screens, or in the stands.
I will be back next year with the same determination, hoping to go even further.\
Watch highlights of his matches