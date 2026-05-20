A’ja Wilson Becomes the First Player in WNBA History With Multiple 45-Point Games

A’ja Wilson is not letting 2026 breathe. Just three games into the new WNBA season, the Las Vegas Aces centre dropped 45 points against the Connecticut Sun on Friday, 15 May, to become the first player in WNBA history with multiple 45-point games. The Aces won 101-94 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, and Wilson was the reason why.

The numbers from that night deserve their own paragraph. Wilson shot 15-for-18 from the field, connected on both of her three-point attempts, and made all 13 of her free throws — finishing with 45 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and a steal in just 32 minutes. According to ESPN Research, she became the only player in WNBA history to score 45 or more points while shooting 80 per cent or better from the field. The performance also gave her the fifth 40-point game of her career, the most in WNBA history, moving her past Breanna Stewart and Diana Taurasi who she had previously been tied with.

Her first 45-point game came on 22 August 2023 against the Atlanta Dream, which remains her career high at 53 points. Friday’s 45 is now the second highest scoring night of her career, and the highest in the WNBA this season. Her boyfriend, Miami Heat star Femi “Bam” Adebayo, was courtside to watch it happen.

Wilson was typically understated about it afterwards. “Finding shots in our system and letting the flow of the game take over — that’s big to me,” she said. “I want to be efficient. It’s beautiful to rack up all these points, but to be efficient, that’s what is key.” Her Aces teammate and point guard Chelsea Gray had a different kind of reaction: “You can’t get bored with watching greatness. I’m around it all the time, but I’m surprised every day.” Wilson herself added a sentimental note about the venue, which is set to lose the Connecticut Sun next season as they relocate to Houston. “This building has been special to me for a while,” she said. “Got my first WNBA point in this building and a championship in this building. It’s fun coming here. Going to miss this place.”

Four-time WNBA MVP. First player in league history with multiple 45-point games. The 2026 season has barely started.