5 Bolaji Ogunmola Nollywood Films on YouTube to Watch This Weekend

It is the weekend, and if you are looking for something to watch that will actually make you feel something, Bolaji Ogunmola‘s YouTube channel is where you want to be. The Nigerian actress and producer has spent the last few years putting out Nollywood film after film — stories about marriage, grief, friendship, and the complicated business of starting over — and she has not missed once.

We picked five of the best ones. Grab your popcorn.

Anjola (2026)

A married couple’s love is tested when a single night brings a profound clash of desires — one partner longing for a natural conception, the other questioning the boundaries of belief. Anjola is the Nollywood film that asks what happens when two people who love each other want completely different things. Directed by Valentine Edochie, the cast includes Femi Jacobs, Bimbo Akintola, Elozonam Ogbolu, and Jude Chukwuka alongside Bolaji Ogunmola herself. With that lineup, you already know the performances are not playing.

A Flicker of Us (2026)

Set in a rural Western Nigerian town in the late 1980s, this one follows two fifteen-year-old girls — Tiwa and Lala — who are each other’s lifelines. When only Tiwa is offered an Ivy League scholarship, and an unexpected pregnancy changes the course of her life, the two friends find themselves on paths they never planned for. It is a story about friendship, choices, and the distance that grows between people who once knew each other completely. Starring Bolaji Ogunmola, Ayoola Ayolola, and BamBam Olawunmi, “A Flicker of Us” is one of those Nigerian films that stays with you long after it ends.

Between Salt and Sugar (2026)

Sharon is a guarded pharmacist living with PCOS, a condition she has kept hidden from almost everyone in her life. When a passionate chef begins pursuing her with genuine, unwavering attention, she is forced to choose between protecting herself and letting someone in. “Between Salt and Sugar” is a romance, yes, but it is also one of the few Nollywood films to centre a woman’s health condition as the emotional core of the story, not a subplot. The cast includes Teniola Aladese, Taye Arimoro, and Chioma Nwosu. Clear your schedule for this one.

The Bloom After (2026)

After twenty years of marriage, Inara’s husband asks for a divorce. No shouting match, no flying plates — just a cold, calm request that dismantles everything she has built her life around. What follows is her reluctant, messy, occasionally funny re-entry into modern dating, and the slow discovery of a version of herself she never knew existed. Bolaji Ogunmola’s performance here is the kind that makes you pause the film just to collect yourself. Also starring Daniel Etim Effiong and Anthony Monjaro, “The Bloom After” is one of the finest things to come out of Nigerian YouTube cinema this year.

Foolish People (2025)

Phoebe and Charles are exes who have successfully avoided each other for four years. Then a plane crash takes the lives of two of their closest friends, and the couple’s will contains a clause that nobody saw coming — the two of them must move in together and raise the late couple’s daughter. Grief, co-parenting, and old feelings in the same house. What could go wrong? “Foolish People” is warm, funny, and genuinely moving, and Bolaji Ogunmola herself has described it as “such an easy, feel-good movie.” Starring Uzor Arukwe alongside Bolaji Ogunmola, this is the one to start with if you are new to her channel.