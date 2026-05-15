Chigurl Turns 50 and the Internet Cannot Get Over These Stunning Birthday Photos

Chioma Ijeoma Omeruah, Chigurl, just turned 50, and instead of easing quietly into the milestone, she gave us pearls, ripped denim, glossy skin, and one extremely good birthday caption. The actress, comedian, singer, and talk show host marked the occasion with a photo set that felt glamorous without losing the humour and personality people have loved her for over the years.

Her outfit centred on a sculpted black wrap top with a high collar and ruched sleeves that stretched outward with volume and shape. She paired it with distressed black jeans ripped at both knees, creating a sharp contrast between polished tailoring and something more relaxed underneath. Then came the jewellery: layered oversized pearls, pearl cocktail rings, stacks of silver and gold bangles, and a large hammered medallion sitting right at the centre of the neckline. Her hair was pulled into a sleek top knot, leaving the collar and jewellery fully visible, while her makeup featured smoky charcoal eyes, bronze tones, glowing skin, and a glossy neutral lip. Bright red nails finished everything off.

But the caption may have been the best part. “Here we are celebrating the 15th anniversary of 35,” she wrote, before calling 50 “an age of divine reset.” She spoke about wanting to love more, hug more, support more, laugh more, and simply be more. The comments quickly filled up with messages from friends and colleagues. Omawumi wrote, “Permission to lick my screen,” while Dimma Umeh and Uzoamaka Power joined in with birthday wishes and reactions to the photos. Chigurl at 50 looks completely at ease with herself, and that may be the best thing about the whole post.