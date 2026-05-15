Connect with us

Living Scoop

Chigurl Turns 50 and the Internet Cannot Get Over These Stunning Birthday Photos

Living Sweet Spot

"You Taught Me to Love Deeper": Stan Nze Celebrates Blessing Jessica Nze on Her 39th Birthday

BN TV Living Movies & TV

Tolu Odukoya Just Had the Realest Conversation About Love, Pressure & Growth on Dear Ife Series

Inspired Living Music

She's Back! Céline Dion Announces Paris Return in a Personal Birthday Message to Fans

Inspired Living Scoop

Awww! Femi Otedola Called Tolani, Cuppy & Temi His Greatest Investments for International Women's Day

Events Living

Zaron Cosmetics Hosts Widows In South-South Nigeria

Business & Finance Living Scoop

Money Moves 2026: Tosin Olaseinde Breaks Down Nigeria’s Economic Outlook

Inspired Living News

Hilda Baci Starts 2026 with Another Guinness World Record and She’s Now a Three-Time Holder

Living

How Golf X is Creating and Curating a New Leisure Culture in Lagos

Living Movies & TV Scoop

Why Michael B. Jordan Didn’t Move Out Even After Making It Big

Living

Chigurl Turns 50 and the Internet Cannot Get Over These Stunning Birthday Photos

Chioma “Chigurl” Omeruah marks her 50th birthday with a stunning “divine reset” photo set. The actress and comedian pairs a sculpted black wrap top with oversized pearls and distressed denim, blending high-fashion glamour with her signature radiant energy.
Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Close-up of Chioma "Chigurl" Omeruah’s birthday glam featuring smoky eyes, a sleek top knot, and layered pearl necklaces.

Editorial detail of Chioma Omeruah’s birthday look, highlighting her radiant skin, statement pearl jewellery, and sophisticated charcoal smoky eye makeup. Photo Credit: Omawumi/Instagram

Chioma Ijeoma Omeruah, Chigurl, just turned 50, and instead of easing quietly into the milestone, she gave us pearls, ripped denim, glossy skin, and one extremely good birthday caption. The actress, comedian, singer, and talk show host marked the occasion with a photo set that felt glamorous without losing the humour and personality people have loved her for over the years.

Her outfit centred on a sculpted black wrap top with a high collar and ruched sleeves that stretched outward with volume and shape. She paired it with distressed black jeans ripped at both knees, creating a sharp contrast between polished tailoring and something more relaxed underneath. Then came the jewellery: layered oversized pearls, pearl cocktail rings, stacks of silver and gold bangles, and a large hammered medallion sitting right at the centre of the neckline. Her hair was pulled into a sleek top knot, leaving the collar and jewellery fully visible, while her makeup featured smoky charcoal eyes, bronze tones, glowing skin, and a glossy neutral lip. Bright red nails finished everything off.

Chioma "Chigurl" Omeruah laughing in a full-length 50th birthday portrait, wearing a sculpted black wrap top with ruched sleeves, distressed black jeans, and layered oversized pearls.

Chioma Omeruah celebrates 50 in a bold black wrap dress and ripped denim ensemble, styled with layered pearls for her “divine reset” milestone. Photo Credit: Omawumi/Instagram

But the caption may have been the best part. “Here we are celebrating the 15th anniversary of 35,” she wrote, before calling 50 “an age of divine reset.” She spoke about wanting to love more, hug more, support more, laugh more, and simply be more. The comments quickly filled up with messages from friends and colleagues. Omawumi wrote, “Permission to lick my screen,” while Dimma Umeh and Uzoamaka Power joined in with birthday wishes and reactions to the photos. Chigurl at 50 looks completely at ease with herself, and that may be the best thing about the whole post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by omawumi (@omawonder)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php