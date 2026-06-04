Temi Ajibade Is Serving Two Very Different Takes on Maternity Fashion | See the Photos

If there is one thing Temi Otedola has remained consistent about, it is her relationship with fashion. Long before this new chapter of motherhood, she built a reputation for approaching clothes with curiosity, precision, and a willingness to explore silhouettes that feel distinctly her own. Now, as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Mr Eazi, that approach remains firmly intact.

In her latest maternity portraits, Temi shared two looks that sit at opposite ends of the style spectrum, yet both feel completely at home within her wardrobe.

The first centres on texture and construction. She wears a floor-length column gown built on an earth-toned sheer mesh base, layered with reflective metallic paillettes and vertical tinsel detailing that create depth and movement throughout the garment. A wide metallic choker, drop earrings, and a smooth headwrap finished with a sculptural leaf-inspired ornament complete the look, giving the portrait a strong sense of form without overwhelming it.

For the second look, Temi takes a more restrained approach. Photographed against a clean backdrop, she wears a fitted crimson maternity gown cut from stretch jersey fabric. The design features a high neckline that extends into an integrated hood, long sleeves, and a sweeping train that pools softly around her. With no jewellery competing for attention, the focus rests entirely on the silhouette and the gentle curve of her baby bump, which she cradles throughout the portrait.

What makes these images particularly compelling is the contrast between them. One relies on texture, embellishment, and layered detail. The other strips everything back to shape and proportion. Together, they offer a reminder that maternity fashion is not confined to a single aesthetic. It can be expressive, sculptural, experimental, or understated.

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