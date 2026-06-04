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Temi Ajibade Is Serving Two Very Different Takes on Maternity Fashion | See the Photos

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Temi Ajibade Is Serving Two Very Different Takes on Maternity Fashion | See the Photos

Temi Otedola is expecting her first child with husband Mr Eazi, and her maternity style has been as compelling as anything she has worn before. Her two latest looks range from a metallic paillette column gown with a headwrap to a dramatic crimson jersey dress with an integrated hood and pooling train
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A side-by-side photo collage of Temi Otedola showcasing two distinct maternity styles while cradling her baby bump.

A structural collage displaying Temi Otedola’s contrasting maternity fashion directions, featuring a sleek red hooded gown and a textured metallic mesh dress.

If there is one thing Temi Otedola has remained consistent about, it is her relationship with fashion. Long before this new chapter of motherhood, she built a reputation for approaching clothes with curiosity, precision, and a willingness to explore silhouettes that feel distinctly her own. Now, as she prepares to welcome her first child with husband Mr Eazi, that approach remains firmly intact.

In her latest maternity portraits, Temi shared two looks that sit at opposite ends of the style spectrum, yet both feel completely at home within her wardrobe.

The first centres on texture and construction. She wears a floor-length column gown built on an earth-toned sheer mesh base, layered with reflective metallic paillettes and vertical tinsel detailing that create depth and movement throughout the garment. A wide metallic choker, drop earrings, and a smooth headwrap finished with a sculptural leaf-inspired ornament complete the look, giving the portrait a strong sense of form without overwhelming it.

Temi Otedola posing in profile against a stone wall wearing a long-sleeved brown sheer mesh maternity gown detailed with metallic oval paillettes.

Temi Otedola posing in profile against a stone wall wearing a long-sleeved brown sheer mesh maternity gown detailed with metallic oval paillettes. Photo Credit: Temi Ajibade/Instagram

For the second look, Temi takes a more restrained approach. Photographed against a clean backdrop, she wears a fitted crimson maternity gown cut from stretch jersey fabric. The design features a high neckline that extends into an integrated hood, long sleeves, and a sweeping train that pools softly around her. With no jewellery competing for attention, the focus rests entirely on the silhouette and the gentle curve of her baby bump, which she cradles throughout the portrait.

A formal studio portrait of Temi Otedola in profile wearing a minimalist, form-fitting red jersey maternity gown with an integrated hood and pooling train.

A formal studio portrait of Temi Otedola in profile wearing a minimalist, form-fitting red jersey maternity gown with an integrated hood and pooling train. Photo Credit: Temi Ajibade/Instagram

What makes these images particularly compelling is the contrast between them. One relies on texture, embellishment, and layered detail. The other strips everything back to shape and proportion. Together, they offer a reminder that maternity fashion is not confined to a single aesthetic. It can be expressive, sculptural, experimental, or understated.

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A post shared by Temiloluwa Ajibade (@temiotedola)

 

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A post shared by Temiloluwa Ajibade (@temiotedola)

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