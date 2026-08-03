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Meet Emmanuel Eseme, the Cameroonian Star Who Won Commonwealth 100m Gold in Record 9.83

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Meet Emmanuel Eseme, the Cameroonian Star Who Won Commonwealth 100m Gold in Record 9.83

Cameroonian sprinter Emmanuel Eseme won gold in the men’s 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, running a record-breaking 9.83 seconds to secure Cameroon’s first track title in 20 years.
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Cameroonian sprinter Emmanuel Eseme wearing a red Cameroon jersey with his race bib at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Cameroonian track athlete Emmanuel Eseme in his national jersey after winning gold and setting a Games record of 9.83 seconds in the men’s 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Eseme/Instagram

Cameroonian sprinter Emmanuel Eseme has produced one of the most remarkable moments in African track and field after taking top honours in the men’s 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow. Competing at Scotstoun Stadium under heavy Scottish rainfall, the 32-year-old speedster put on a masterclass performance to claim gold in the marquee event of track sports.

For anyone wondering about his background, Eseme’s rise to global athletics is far from typical. Hailing from Cameroon, he spent his earlier years playing football as a goalkeeper before making a complete career switch to athletics at the age of 24. His transition into sprinting proved to be a defining decision, leading to multiple continental accolades and now a historic global title.

Crossing the finish line in a staggering 9.83 seconds, Eseme did far more than secure the gold medal. His victorious sprint shattered the 28-year-old Commonwealth Games record of 9.88 seconds set by Trinidad and Tobago legend Ato Boldon at the 1998 Games in Kuala Lumpur. In doing so, he also set a new national record for Cameroon and moved up to third place on the all-time African 100m rankings.

Emmanuel Eseme carrying the green, red, and yellow Cameroonian national flag on the athletics track following his 100m gold medal win.

Sprinter Emmanuel Eseme draped in the Cameroonian national flag to celebrate securing Cameroon’s first Commonwealth Games track title in 20 years at Scotstoun Stadium. 

The final in Glasgow turned out to be the fastest 100m race in Commonwealth Games history, with four men finishing under the ten-second barrier despite the wet track. Eseme surged past Australia’s Lachlan Kennedy, who took silver in an Australian record time of 9.85 seconds, and Nigeria’s 21-year-old sprint talent Kayinsola Ajayi, who picked up bronze in 9.90 seconds. The Cameroonian star also finished ahead of South Africa’s Gift Leotlela, WalesJeremiah Azu, Australia’s Eddie Nketia, Ghana’s Benjamin Azamati, and South Africa’s Cheswill Johnson.

By taking gold on the night, Eseme ended a two-decade wait to deliver Cameroon’s first Commonwealth track title in twenty years. His achievement places him among elite company on the continent and cements his position as one of Africa’s finest track stars on the international stage.

Cameroon sprinter Emmanuel Eseme crossing the finish line ahead of Nigeria sprinter Kayinsola Ajayi in the men's 100m final at Glasgow 2026.

Emmanuel Eseme of Cameroon celebrating as he crosses the finish line in a Games record time of 9.83 seconds alongside bronze medallist Kayinsola Ajayi of Nigeria in the 2026 Commonwealth Games 100m final. Photo Credit: /Instagram

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