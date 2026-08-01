Nigerian Professor Ogechi Adeola Named Among Top 10 Scientists in Rwanda

Nigeria has a brand new academic milestone to celebrate on the global stage! Accomplished scholar and tertiary education leader, Professor Ogechi Adeola, has been officially ranked among the Top 10 Scientists in Rwanda according to the 2026 AD Scientific Index. Further cementing her position as a powerhouse in higher education, she emerged as the number one researcher in the entire country for Business and Management.

The recognition highlights her extensive research outputs, academic citations, and decades of driving scholarly excellence across the African continent. Celebrating her achievement, the University of Kigali praised her leadership, noting, “Professor Adeola’s achievements exemplify the transformative role of research, innovation and academic leadership in advancing knowledge and addressing societal challenges.” The institution added that the milestone reflects her “sustained commitment to advancing knowledge through research, innovation and academic leadership” while helping raise the university’s global profile.

Earlier in her career, she spent over a decade shaping future corporate leaders at Lagos Business School in Nigeria as a Professor of Marketing, before taking on her current executive role as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research, Innovation, and Enterprise at the University of Kigali in Rwanda.

Her impressive academic background bridges both law and business. She holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was called to the Nigerian Bar, and later earned both her Master of Business Administration (MBA) and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from the Alliance Manchester Business School in the United Kingdom. Over the years, her work has focused on digital transformation, marketing strategy, gender inclusion, and sustainable indigenous business models—publishing over 150 books, journal articles, and case studies.

This latest accolade adds to an already distinguished list of global honours. Beyond her ranking in the AD Scientific Index, Professor Adeola was also named among the world’s Top 2% Scientists on the prestigious Stanford University–Elsevier global list. From mentoring the next generation of African scholars to advising international development organisations like the International Labour Organisation and Afreximbank, she continues to demonstrate what happens when passion, research, and visionary leadership align.