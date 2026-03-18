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Doja Cat Performs First-Ever Show in Africa at Global Citizen’s Move Afrika in Kigali | See Highlights

Doja Cat made her Africa debut at Global Citizen’s Move Afrika in Kigali, headlining an electrifying night alongside DJ IRAA as the pan-African tour continues to grow.
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Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

There’s something about a night where music meets purpose, and Move Afrika: Kigali delivered just that. Global Citizen returned to BK Arena for another unforgettable edition, bringing together live music, community, and citizen-led advocacy in one vibrant space.

At the centre of it all was Doja Cat, who headlined the night with an electrifying set that had the sold-out crowd completely locked in. From “Paint The Town Red” to “Woman,” “Streets,” “Need to Know,” and “Jealous Type,” it was hit after hit. At one point, she paused, taking it all in, and shared a heartfelt moment with the audience: “This is my first time in Africa… I love you… thank you so much Rwanda.”

The energy didn’t stop there. DJ IRAA also took to the stage, adding her own flavour to a night that celebrated both global and homegrown talent.

Beyond the music, Move Afrika continues to grow into something much bigger. As Global Citizen Co-Founder and CEO Hugh Evans shared, the vision is to build a pan-African touring circuit that not only brings international artists to the continent but also creates real opportunities within the creative economy. From local vendors to production crews, the impact stretches far beyond the stage.

“Global Citizen launched Move Afrika to build the first ever touring circuit for international artists in Africa, and create thousands of jobs in the creative economy,” he said. “And Kigali, we could not have chosen a better place to start!”

Now in its third year, the initiative is steadily building momentum, with previous editions featuring global stars like John Legend and Kendrick Lamar, alongside landmark performances from Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Usher, Davido, Tiwa Savage, SZA, Stormzy, and Tems across cities like Johannesburg, Lagos, and Accra.

With Kigali setting the tone once again, the tour now moves on to its next stop in Pretoria, South Africa on 20th March.

Were you there? See how it all went down and relive the moments.

Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Hugh Evans, Founder & CEO of Global Citizen, speaks onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Doja Cat performs onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

DJ Iraa performs onstage during Global Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Fans attend duringGlobal Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Fans attend duringGlobal Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

Fans attend duringGlobal Citizen’s Move Afrika: Kigali at BK Arena on March 17, 2026 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen)

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For more information visit moveafrika.org.

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