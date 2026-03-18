“We Have Not Come to Merely Look Pretty” — Rita Dominic Is Kicking Off Miss Nigeria 2026 With a Beauty & Fashion Fair

With the Miss Nigeria 2026 season just around the corner and the first event, the Beauty and Fashion Fair, arriving on 23rd March, the Chairman of the Miss Nigeria Organisation Rita Dominic has set the tone in a striking visual campaign that is poised, forward-looking and grounded in vision.

Her message is clear and it does not leave much room for interpretation. “The Miss Nigeria 2026 Season is upon us. And we have not come to merely look pretty. No, we are here for more.” It is a declaration that reframes the narrative of pageantry in Nigeria, not as a stage for appearances, but as a platform for influence, leadership and transformation.

Opening the season with a Beauty and Fashion Fair is both intentional and symbolic. It places Nigerian women not just at the centre of couture and beauty, but at the forefront of economic participation, creativity and enterprise. The fair will feature:

Emerging and established beauty and fashion brands

A dynamic exhibition of Nigerian entrepreneurship

Industry conversations and networking opportunities

The highly anticipated Daily Times Young Fashion Designer of the Year Award

At the heart of the 2026 season is the theme “She’s Made of More” — more than beauty, more than titles, more than even the crown. The campaign draws from decades of the Miss Nigeria legacy, with a long line of women who have gone on to become some of Nigeria’s most influential leaders across business, media, advocacy and public service. Through intimate portraits, interviews and powerful statements, past queens and rising voices share what “more” means to them — resilience, ambition, intellect, culture, vision and impact.

This year the conversation expands even further, evolving into a broader cultural reflection. Nigerians are Made of More. It is both an affirmation and a challenge, a recognition of the resilience, creativity and innovation that Nigerians naturally hold, but also a calling for greater ownership, accountability and action, particularly among young people navigating today’s realities.

As part of the Beauty and Fashion Fair, Miss Nigeria is also introducing a series of bold, thought-provoking panel discussions designed to spark real dialogue. The conversations are rooted in the lived reality of Nigerians, tackling the gap between potential and action and questioning what it truly means to build, succeed and contribute to a better Nigeria. The panels will bring together voices from the fashion and beauty industry to unpack what is often left unsaid, covering questions like:

What does it really take to build something from nothing?

Are young people doing enough with the opportunities they do have?

Beyond systemic challenges, where does personal responsibility begin?

How do we move from conversation to tangible progress?

Beyond the public-facing events, the season will also include more intimate, high-level engagements, including a curated invite-only evening bringing together key stakeholders, industry leaders and cultural voices from the Miss Nigeria community. It is a continued commitment to creating spaces where influence, collaboration and meaningful dialogue intersect, extending the impact of the platform well beyond the stage.

The Miss Nigeria 2026 Beauty and Fashion Fair holds on 23rd March.