Ooni of Ife, Mo Abudu, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Chief Shade Okoya, & More Join Adebola Williams for Thanksgiving at 40

It was a remarkable and deeply reflective weekend as media entrepreneur and public strategist Adebola Williams unveiled his 40th birthday season, titled “The Year I Turn 40”.



The celebrations began with a colourful Thanksgiving Service at This Present House, Lagos, bringing together leading voices from government, business, media, culture, and faith. The gathering marked the beginning of a series of events that will take place in Nigeria, across Africa and in Europe as part of the year-long reflection on purpose, service, and legacy.

Among the distinguished guests present were His Imperial Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi; Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba; Senator Otunba Gbenga Daniel; Chairman of Ecobank, Bola Adesola; CEO of EbonyLife Group, Mo Abudu; Chief (Mrs.) Shade Okoya, former Education Minister and World Bank Vice President, Dr Oby Ezekwesili, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, H.R.H Erelu Abiola Dosunmu, and Chairman of Airtel Africa Foundation, Segun Ogunsanya.



Also present were Dr Kola Adesina, Dr Supo Olusi, Dalu Ajene, Senator Adeleke Mamora, as well as leading figures from the creative industry: Shaffy Bello, Rita Dominic, Toke Makinwa and Sola Sobowale.

The Thanksgiving service was structured in three reflective sessions focusing on faith, nation, and family.

The first segment centered on gratitude for Williams’ journey and featured Bible readings by Yomi Awobokun and worship led by Mercy Chinwo. The second segment focused on Nigeria, with prayers offered for the nation. Minister Bosun Tijani read the scripture and shared remarks on the importance of service and innovation for Nigeria’s future.



The final segment focused on family, with worship led by Adeyinka Alaseyori and a Bible reading by Williams’ wife, Kehinde Williams. The moment flowed into heartfelt tributes celebrating his character, leadership, and impact.



In an emotional reflection during the service, Williams spoke candidly about his life journey.

He shared the story of growing up in privilege before experiencing hardship, describing the transition as moving “from a silver spoon to a wooden spoon.” He recounted watching his mother build a successful business at 22, only to lose it in her thirties, a defining experience that shaped his understanding of resilience and reinvention.

Tributes followed from family and friends. His sister described him as a foundational influence in her life, noting that “every success I have today has Debola somewhere in the story.”

Mo Abudu spoke about his wisdom and thoughtful counsel, while Dr Kola Adesina praised his reliability and loyalty. Dr Oby Ezekwesili highlighted Williams’ unwavering belief in Nigeria, his commitment to Africa’s future, and what she described as his defining quality — integrity.



Following the Thanksgiving service, Williams hosted a special Iftar prayer gathering partnering with Knorr, as he continued a tradition he has maintained for over 11 years as a fellowship with friends and colleagues of the Muslim faith. Guests at the gathering included actors Femi Adebayo and Lateef Adedimeji, alongside business leaders and professionals, including Muhammed Lawan, Adedayo Amzat and Jasmine Tukur.

The evening featured prayers, reflections, and shared meals, creating a warm atmosphere that emphasized unity, gratitude, and service. Reflecting on the dual gatherings, Williams described the moment as deeply symbolic.

“These two sacred gatherings — thanksgiving and prayer — felt like the most meaningful way to open the curtain on this new chapter of life.”

The weekend marked the beginning of a broader series of events and engagements that will unfold throughout the year across Nigeria, Africa, and Europe, as Williams reflects on purpose, service, and the future in his milestone year.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Adebola Williams at 40