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6 Million Views in 24 Hours! IShowSpeed’s Unofficial "World Cup" Anthem Goes Viral

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6 Million Views in 24 Hours! IShowSpeed’s Unofficial “World Cup” Anthem Goes Viral

Viral streamer IShowSpeed drops his 2026 FIFA World Cup track, “World Cup (Champions)”, hitting over 6 million views with stunning Ghanaian cultural visuals. The breakout fan anthem joins the global tournament playlist alongside official tracks from Shakira, Burna Boy, and Tyla
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The internet has officially found its favourite tournament hype track. Viral streaming sensation IShowSpeed has dropped the music video for his new track, “World Cup (Champions)”, and it is tearing up the global digital charts. In less than 24 hours, the high-energy visuals have exploded online, already racking up over 6 million views on YouTube.

Even though “World Cup (Champions)” is an unofficial anthem for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, it easily joins the ranks of major tournament tracks making waves this year. The global football playlist is already stacked with star power, from Shakira and Burna Boy’s vibrant track “Dai Dai“—which features the Ugandan Ghetto Kids—to Tyla and Future’s infectious anthem “Game Time“. Speed’s track brings a raw fan energy to this line-up, giving a shout-out to every single country participating across North America.

The visuals prominently feature stunning Ghanaian cultural displays, complete with traditional dancers and local choreography that brings a vibrant African rhythm straight to the global football stage. The fan campaign surrounding the release has been massive, with fans petitioning for the song to get official tournament backing. The internet went into absolute overdrive when the official FIFA account actually hit back with a cheeky reply, stating, “We will be in touch…”

With the tournament just around the corner, this track is exactly the burst of pure fun needed to get everyone in the mood. Experience the stadium-level energy, traditional choreography, and global team chants for yourself below.

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