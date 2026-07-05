5 New Music Videos You Should Be Watching This Week

Sometimes a music video does not just accompany a song, it completely changes how you hear it. You get to see the world the artist built around those lyrics, the visual that makes the feeling land harder, the storytelling that was there all along but needed a screen to make itself known. This week brought five of those, and they are all worth your time.

Adekunle Gold ft Simi — Blue Fire

Blue Fire is a love song between two people who know each other deeply, and the video shows exactly that. Adekunle Gold and Simi move through warm, intimate spaces that feel less like a set and more like somewhere they actually belong together. The production from Kdagreat, Seyifunmi, and Kel-P sits at the meeting point of Afrobeats, soft R&B, and Fuji-inspired percussion, and the visual keeps pace with that warmth throughout. Nothing is overstated, which is exactly why it works.

Davido ft NO11 — Gimme Dat Ting

Released on 17 July 2026 as the final single before Oriadé, Gimme Dat Ting is Davido in full celebration mode. Directed by Maikell, the video moves between luxury cars, manicured golf courses, and vibrant nightlife, with choreography and group dance scenes pulsing in sync with the Amapiano-influenced rhythm. There is no narrative to follow here, just mood, movement, and communal joy, and it is exactly what the song calls for.

Victony — Slick

Set in a dark, moody club bathed in deep blue and green neon, the Slick video puts Victony front and centre in two distinct looks, shirtless with a black leather baseball cap and heavy silver chain, then in a white sleeveless tee with a sunburst graphic. Female dancers in jewelled chainmail tops, black outfits, and high-heeled boots perform choreography around a pole with paper money scattered across the floor. The whole thing has a self-assured atmosphere that mirrors the song’s own cool, unhurried delivery.

Fave — Dance

Fave keeps it close and personal for Dance, a visual teaser built almost entirely on close-up shots of her singing directly into the camera. She shows up in platinum blonde curls, a blue-strapped top, silver jewellery, gem-encrusted nails, soft pink eye makeup, winged eyeliner, silver nose rings, and a precise row of clear rhinestones above her brows. The video cuts between those performance shots and a black screen displaying the song title in silver glitter text, followed by the release date in the same sparkling typography. Simple, focused, and completely Fave.

BNXN ft Sarz — Emotional High

Save the most affecting for last. Directed by Khufu Najee and shot throughout Lagos, the Emotional High video tells the story of a man who has lost the woman he loved, piecing her back together through a sequence of flashbacks where joyful ordinary moments sit against the weight of her absence. The video favours quiet, intimate frames over elaborate production, and every memory it shows becomes more meaningful as the story moves forward. Watch this one when you have a moment to actually sit with it.

https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=emotional+high