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Watch Tyla Bake Malva Pudding & Mix Cocktails on Quenlin Blackwell’s “Feeding Starving Celebrities”

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Watch Tyla Bake Malva Pudding & Mix Cocktails on Quenlin Blackwell’s “Feeding Starving Celebrities”

Tyla joined Quenlin Blackwell on Feeding Starving Celebrities to bake malva pudding, mix drinks, and discuss her sophomore album A*POP.
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Tyla in a green graphic tank top posing alongside Quenlin Blackwell in a pink graphic tank top.

South African musician Tyla and YouTube host Quenlin Blackwell pose together during their Feeding Starving Celebrities collaboration episode.

Tyla in a kitchen making malva pudding was not on our 2026 bingo card, but here we are. The Grammy-winning South African star joined Quenlin Blackwell for the latest episode of Feeding Starving Celebrities, and between cocktails, cooking, and plenty of conversation, she gave fans a fun glimpse into life outside the studio.

The two spent the episode preparing malva pudding, a classic South African dessert known for its sweet caramel flavour and rich, spongy texture. While cooking, Tyla shared the kitchen rule she swears by: always sauté the onions first. She explained that letting them brown before adding the remaining ingredients creates a stronger aroma and gives the entire dish a much richer flavour base.

yla holding a small glass bowl of liquid next to Quenlin Blackwell pointing, surrounded by baking ingredients for malva pudding.

Tyla and host Quenlin Blackwell present ingredients on set while discussing culinary routines and her album A*POP on Feeding Starving Celebrities.

As the food came together, the conversation moved beyond the kitchen. Tyla spoke about meeting American rapper Future for the first time, reflected on the whirlwind of international success, and addressed the online claims made by Yung Miami about her single Chanel. She clarified the timeline around the song and explained how ideas often circulate during studio sessions, putting the rumours into context.

The episode arrives at an interesting moment in Tyla’s career. Her second studio album, APOP, was released on 24 July 2026, and the appearance showed a more relaxed side of the singer as she settles into this new chapter. Watching her cook a South African favourite while talking about fame, music, and everything in between made the episode feel less like a formal interview and more like spending time with her in the kitchen.

Tyla and Quenlin Blackwell setting off gold party poppers over a kitchen counter set with baking ingredients.

South African singer Tyla celebrates with host Quenlin Blackwell during an episode of Feeding Starving Celebrities featuring malva pudding preparation and cocktail mixing.

Watch the full episode below.

 

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Photo credit: Feeding Starving Celebrities/Instagram 

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