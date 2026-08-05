Watch Tyla Bake Malva Pudding & Mix Cocktails on Quenlin Blackwell’s “Feeding Starving Celebrities”

Tyla in a kitchen making malva pudding was not on our 2026 bingo card, but here we are. The Grammy-winning South African star joined Quenlin Blackwell for the latest episode of Feeding Starving Celebrities, and between cocktails, cooking, and plenty of conversation, she gave fans a fun glimpse into life outside the studio.

The two spent the episode preparing malva pudding, a classic South African dessert known for its sweet caramel flavour and rich, spongy texture. While cooking, Tyla shared the kitchen rule she swears by: always sauté the onions first. She explained that letting them brown before adding the remaining ingredients creates a stronger aroma and gives the entire dish a much richer flavour base.

As the food came together, the conversation moved beyond the kitchen. Tyla spoke about meeting American rapper Future for the first time, reflected on the whirlwind of international success, and addressed the online claims made by Yung Miami about her single Chanel. She clarified the timeline around the song and explained how ideas often circulate during studio sessions, putting the rumours into context.

The episode arrives at an interesting moment in Tyla’s career. Her second studio album, APOP, was released on 24 July 2026, and the appearance showed a more relaxed side of the singer as she settles into this new chapter. Watching her cook a South African favourite while talking about fame, music, and everything in between made the episode feel less like a formal interview and more like spending time with her in the kitchen.

Watch the full episode below.

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Photo credit: Feeding Starving Celebrities/Instagram