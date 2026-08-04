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BBNaija S11 Week 2: Sheba Saves Chimsom Chuka as 16 Housemates Face Eviction | Full List
Sixteen (16) housemates face possible eviction in BBNaija Season 11 Week 2 after HoH Sheba saved Chimsom Chuka, while Aikou and Flora remain safe as The Gambits ahead of Sunday’s show.
If you have been keeping up with all the drama inside the Big Brother Naija house, Week 2 has already delivered non-stop entertainment and a massive nomination twist.
We are officially in Week 2 of Big Brother Naija Season 11, and following Monday’s Diary Room sessions, 16 housemates have been officially nominated for possible eviction this week. Fans now have until Sunday, 9 August 2026, when the live eviction show takes place, to vote and keep their favourites in the game.
Instead of the standard process where contestants vote each other out, Biggie turned the tables by asking everyone to nominate three fellow housemates they wanted to save. After the votes were tallied, Tram, Barry, Goddessa, Bells, and Cassi emerged with the highest save votes from their peers. However, Head of House Sheba—who earned immunity after winning the Week 2 HoH challenge—exercised her veto power to shake up the board. Sheba saved Chimsom Chuka and replaced him on the safe list with Cassi, putting Cassi up for eviction instead.
This means the housemates who are safe from eviction this week include Head of House Sheba, alongside Tram, Barry, Goddessa, Bells, and Chimsom Chuka. They are also joined in safety by Aikou and Flora, who cannot be put up for eviction because they were voted by fans in Week 1 as The Gambits, granting them automatic immunity straight to the grand finale. With those eight housemates secure, the 16 housemates up for eviction this week and battling for survival are Abi, Araga, Bluethopia, Cassi, Gerard, Kamsy, Keivo, Martins, Mercedes, Neche, Nomy, Oyin, Ricky, Sultex, Temi Nkem, and Yusuf.
See all the nominated housemates below