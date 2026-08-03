Peller & Jarvis Served Gold, Crimson & Velvet Royalty at Their Traditional Wedding Reception

If there’s one thing the latest couple in town, Peller and Jarvis, ensured they had you doing, was gasping at their traditional wedding looks. Digital creators Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and Elizabeth Aminata Amadou, known to fans as Jarvis, are officially married following their traditional wedding ceremony on Sunday, 2nd August 2026. As photos from the celebration began making the rounds, social media quickly turned its attention to the couple’s striking traditional wedding reception outfits.

For their reception entrance, the newlyweds leaned fully into a regal colour palette of gold and deep crimson. Jarvis wore a strapless, floor-length corseted gown made from structured gold fabric featuring vertical metallic sequin rows and textured gold finishings. Deep crimson and ruby red beaded embroidery lined the neckline and side seams, leading down to circular beaded medallion motifs near the hip and hem.

Her shoulders and collarbone were framed with a gold body-jewellery piece styled like a draped capelet, complete with interlocking gold chains, pearls, and crystal droplets, paired with traditional coral bead bracelets on her wrist. Her beauty look featured an elegant low updo with soft side curls, alongside warm-toned makeup with bronzed eyes, defined brows, and a soft neutral lip.

Peller matched the mood in a two-piece modern traditional outfit in a warm mustard-gold shade, featuring a longline tunic and matching wide-leg trousers. The standout detail was the arch-shaped front bib made from rich burgundy velvet and embellished with crimson beadwork and swirling embroidery. A matching burgundy velvet cap in the classic Okpu Agwu style, coral bead bracelets on both wrists, and deep red embellished velvet mules completed the look.

Both custom traditional wedding reception outfits were made by fashion designer Amy Aghomi and styled by celebrity stylist Emmanuel Goodnews Icon, ensuring the couple looked truly unforgettable as they celebrated their union.

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Photo Credit: Peller/Instagram