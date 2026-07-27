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See the Beautiful Guest Looks From Baby Eliana Atere's Dedication Reception

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See the Beautiful Guest Looks From Baby Eliana Atere’s Dedication Reception

Celebrities and guests embrace the vibrant #ElianasFruitGarden dress code at baby Eliana Adeife Atere’s church dedication reception, showcasing sculptural fascinators and colourful ensembles by Hawa Magaji, Tomike Adeoye, Kiky Festus and more.

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Hawa Magaji in a chartreuse chiffon gown, Tomike Adeoye in a burnt orange dress with Jacquemus bag, and Kiky Festus in a yellow dress with pink feather fascinator at the #ElianasFruitGarden reception.

Celebrity guests Hawa Magaji, Tomike Adeoye, and Kiky Festus showcase their vibrant green, orange, and

If you needed proof that Nigerian guests do not take a theme lightly, the reception for baby Eliana Adeife Atere‘s dedication has just provided it. Following the church service where Veekee James and Femi Atere dedicated their daughter in stunning coordinated all-white looks, the reception brought a completely different visual, and the guests came ready.

The theme was #ElianasFruitGarden, and from the looks of it, everyone received the brief and ran with it. The colour palette was vibrant throughout, chartreuse yellow, burnt orange, and sunshine yellow all making strong appearances across the room. But what really set this reception apart were the fascinators. These were not subtle headpieces tucked quietly into an updo. These were architectural moments, sculptural arrangements of feathers, leaves, and florals that gave every look an added layer of personality and occasion.

Hawa Magaji swirling a floor-length chartreuse yellow chiffon gown with an embellished lattice corset and a large green leaf fascinator.

Hawa Magaji displays the dramatic movement of her chartreuse yellow chiffon gown and architectural green floral fascinator at the #ElianasFruitGarden reception. Photo Credit: Hawa Magaji/Instagram

Hawa Magaji stepped out in a floor-length chartreuse yellow chiffon gown with a dramatic flowing train and a large floral fascinator in the same fresh green tone. Tomike Adeoye was a beautiful sight in a burnt orange ruched asymmetric dress with sequin embellishments, paired with a matching orange leaf-and-feather fascinator and a Jacquemus mini bag in the same warm tone. And Kiky Festus was radiating some sunshine in a sunshine yellow ruched high-neck mini dress with a ruffled asymmetric hem, matched with hot pink towering feather fascinator and coordinating pink pointed heels.

Tomike Adeoye in a burnt orange ruched asymmetric gown with beaded shoulder scarf, leaf-and-feather fascinator, and a matching orange Jacquemus mini bag.

Tomike Adeoye delivers a warm autumn tone for the #ElianasFruitGarden dress code in a burnt orange embellished gown and structured leaf headpiece. Photo Credit: Tomike Adeoye/Instagram

Every single look was considered with care, and the fruit garden theme was interpreted beautifully across each of them. When the host sets a theme this specific, it is always a bit of a gamble. The guests at baby Eliana’s dedication reception made it look easy.

See more guests looks below

Kiky Festus wearing a ruched sunshine yellow high-neck dress with ruffled asymmetric hem, matched with a towering hot pink feather fascinator and pink pointed heels.

Kiky Festus interprets the #ElianasFruitGarden theme in a bright yellow ruched dress paired with a dramatic hot pink feather headpiece for Veekee James’ daughter’s dedication event. Photo Credit: Kiky Festus/Instagram

Mercy Eke wearing a white halterneck A-line gown with pink floral print, paired with a Chanel handbag and an intricate pink floral wire-frame fascinator.

Mercy Eke attends baby Eliana Adeife Atere’s dedication reception in a floral print gown topped with a sculpted pink wire-work headpiece. Photo Credit: Mercy Eke/Instagram

Priscilla Ojo wearing a floor-length pleated olive green halterneck dress with a ruffled collar, structured halo fascinator, and a bright yellow leather clutch.

Priscilla Ojo strikes a pose in a pleated olive green halterneck gown accented with a yellow purse for baby Eliana Adeife Atere’s reception. Photo Credit: Priscilla Ojo/Instagram

Frances Theodore in an off-the-shoulder olive-yellow corseted midi dress with a beaded neckline and a coordinating sculpted mesh fascinator.

Frances Theodore poses in a structured olive-yellow corseted dress and matching sculpted hat for baby Eliana Adeife Atere’s fruit garden themed celebration. Photo Credit: Frances Theodore/Instagram

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