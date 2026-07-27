See the Beautiful Guest Looks From Baby Eliana Atere’s Dedication Reception

If you needed proof that Nigerian guests do not take a theme lightly, the reception for baby Eliana Adeife Atere‘s dedication has just provided it. Following the church service where Veekee James and Femi Atere dedicated their daughter in stunning coordinated all-white looks, the reception brought a completely different visual, and the guests came ready.

The theme was #ElianasFruitGarden, and from the looks of it, everyone received the brief and ran with it. The colour palette was vibrant throughout, chartreuse yellow, burnt orange, and sunshine yellow all making strong appearances across the room. But what really set this reception apart were the fascinators. These were not subtle headpieces tucked quietly into an updo. These were architectural moments, sculptural arrangements of feathers, leaves, and florals that gave every look an added layer of personality and occasion.

Hawa Magaji stepped out in a floor-length chartreuse yellow chiffon gown with a dramatic flowing train and a large floral fascinator in the same fresh green tone. Tomike Adeoye was a beautiful sight in a burnt orange ruched asymmetric dress with sequin embellishments, paired with a matching orange leaf-and-feather fascinator and a Jacquemus mini bag in the same warm tone. And Kiky Festus was radiating some sunshine in a sunshine yellow ruched high-neck mini dress with a ruffled asymmetric hem, matched with hot pink towering feather fascinator and coordinating pink pointed heels.

Every single look was considered with care, and the fruit garden theme was interpreted beautifully across each of them. When the host sets a theme this specific, it is always a bit of a gamble. The guests at baby Eliana’s dedication reception made it look easy.

See more guests looks below