All White, All Beautiful! Veekee James & Femi Atere Celebrate Baby Eliana’s Dedication in Style

Time truly flies! It feels like just yesterday when high-fashion designer Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere announced the arrival of their baby girl, Eliana Adeife Atere. The couple first confirmed their pregnancy in February 2026 before hosting a gender reveal in Dubai, later welcoming baby Eliana in May. Her name, derived from EL (God) and ANA (He has answered), translates meaningfully to “My God has answered.” Celebrating this special milestone, the Ateres dedicated their daughter in church, stepping out in breathtaking, coordinated white ensembles.

Veekee James, true to her signature couture standard, wore a bespoke creation from her fashion brand, Veekee James. She wore a fitted white floor-length corset gown featuring a structured peplum waistline, fringed cap sleeves, and a sweeping train. The corset bodice was heavily adorned with horizontal rows of white pearls cascading into delicate pearl droplets down the skirt and across the extended train. She completed the look with a neatly tied white gele, a multi-strand pearl choker, a matching wrist bracelet, a structured white clutch, and pointed heels—finishing with bold red lipstick and matching red nails for a striking pop of colour.

Femi Atere matched the regal aesthetic in a modern three-piece Agbada featuring sharp, multi-layered architectural shoulders. The front panel displayed white-on-white corded lace embroidery with swirling geometric pearl embellishments that extended to the trouser hems. He styled the look with a white structured fila, layered white beaded necklaces, a matching wrist bracelet, sleek black leather loafers, and a carved black walking stick with a lion-head handle.

Together, the Ateres delivered a masterclass in Yoruba traditional ceremonial dressing, celebrating baby Eliana’s church dedication in elegance.

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Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram