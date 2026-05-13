Connect with us

Scoop Sweet Spot

Eliana Is Here! Veekee James and Femi Atere Welcome Their Baby Girl

News Nollywood Scoop

Tributes Pour In for Alexx Ekubo as the Nollywood Actor Passes On at 40

Movies Movies & TV Scoop

Genevieve Nnaji Returns! The Nollywood Icon Joins BBC’s "Wahala" Alongside Cush Jumbo & Adelayo Adedayo

Movies & TV Scoop

Uzoamaka Power & Andrew Bunting Gave Us a Premiere Full of Romance and Coordinated Fashion

Inspired Scoop

Double Honours! BBNaija’s Lilo Aderogba Celebrates Earning Two Master’s Degrees at Eastern Illinois University

Scoop Style

AMVCA 2026: How the Women on the Red Carpet Made Fashion the Story of the Night

Scoop Style

Nana Akua Addo Brought a Cathedral Gown, Living Stone & a Spiral Fish Dress to the AMVCAs

Scoop Style

Veekee James Dressed Osas Ighodaro in Red Crystal Bands and 400 Metal Sponges for AMVCA 2026

Health News Scoop

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control & Prevention Issues Advisory Following International Hantavirus Reports

Beauty Look BN TV Scoop Style

BellaNaija Gets Ready With Genoveva Umeh for AMVCA 2026 | Watch

Scoop

Eliana Is Here! Veekee James and Femi Atere Welcome Their Baby Girl

Fashion designer Veekee James and husband Femi Atere have welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Eliana Adeife Atere.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Fashion designer Veekee James in an ethereal cream silk maternity dress cradling her baby bump against a draped fabric backdrop.

Nigerian fashion designer Veekee James celebrates her journey to motherhood in a custom cream silk halter-neck maternity gown. Photographed in Lagos, the portraits preceded the arrival of her daughter, Eliana Adeife Atere, in May 2026. Photo Credit: Veekee James/Instagram

She is here. Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eliana Adeife Atere, born on 2nd May 2026 at 19:12, weighing 3.83 kg and measuring 53.5 cm.

The couple shared the news today with a warm, intimate video montage of their first moments with their daughter, and the internet has not stopped celebrating since. Her name carries a meaning chosen with full intention — EL meaning God, ANA meaning He has answered — Eliana translates as “My God has answered.” Their caption carried 1 Samuel 1:27: “For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.”

The couple got engaged in June 2023, married across three ceremonies in February 2024, and announced their pregnancy in February 2026 with a video of Veekee cradling her bump, revealing that they had tried for a year before receiving the news. The arrival of Eliana is the answer to that wait.

The video is everything. It opens on Eliana in a pink knitted outfit with her name embroidered on the front, beside a birth plaque with all her details. Femi is seen holding his daughter, kissing her forehead, lying beside her with an expression that says everything. Veekee is seen breastfeeding in a white lace robe while Femi kisses her shoulder in a quiet, tender moment. Little Victoria James, Veekee’s niece, gently kisses the baby on the head, and the whole thing is set to a song about blessings, grace, and dreams coming true.

Veekee spent the video in a pink silk pyjama set that coordinated perfectly with Eliana’s pink outfit, whether intentional or not, a very Veekee James detail. Femi stayed in a white singlet and linen trousers throughout, fully present and entirely unbothered by anything except the baby in his arms.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php