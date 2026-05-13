Eliana Is Here! Veekee James and Femi Atere Welcome Their Baby Girl

She is here. Veekee James and her husband Femi Atere have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Eliana Adeife Atere, born on 2nd May 2026 at 19:12, weighing 3.83 kg and measuring 53.5 cm.

The couple shared the news today with a warm, intimate video montage of their first moments with their daughter, and the internet has not stopped celebrating since. Her name carries a meaning chosen with full intention — EL meaning God, ANA meaning He has answered — Eliana translates as “My God has answered.” Their caption carried 1 Samuel 1:27: “For this child I prayed; and the Lord hath given me my petition which I asked of him.”

The couple got engaged in June 2023, married across three ceremonies in February 2024, and announced their pregnancy in February 2026 with a video of Veekee cradling her bump, revealing that they had tried for a year before receiving the news. The arrival of Eliana is the answer to that wait.

The video is everything. It opens on Eliana in a pink knitted outfit with her name embroidered on the front, beside a birth plaque with all her details. Femi is seen holding his daughter, kissing her forehead, lying beside her with an expression that says everything. Veekee is seen breastfeeding in a white lace robe while Femi kisses her shoulder in a quiet, tender moment. Little Victoria James, Veekee’s niece, gently kisses the baby on the head, and the whole thing is set to a song about blessings, grace, and dreams coming true.

Veekee spent the video in a pink silk pyjama set that coordinated perfectly with Eliana’s pink outfit, whether intentional or not, a very Veekee James detail. Femi stayed in a white singlet and linen trousers throughout, fully present and entirely unbothered by anything except the baby in his arms.