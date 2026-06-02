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Ojude Oba 2026 in Photos: Fashion, Horse Parades & Yoruba Culture on Full Display

Ojude Oba 2026 brought thousands to Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, for one of Nigeria’s most celebrated Yoruba cultural festivals. From stunning bùbá and ìró to agbadas, coral beads, the regberegbe parade, and the horse rides, here is everything we saw on the ground.
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Profile view of a woman holding a vibrant pink flower-shaped parasol umbrella, wearing a patterned cream and pink damask gele, sunglasses, and layered traditional beads at the Ojude Oba Festival

Statement pink parasols contrasted against coordinated cream and gold damask attire show the deep attention to accessory details.

Ojude Oba 2026 was everything the calendar had been building towards, and the BellaNaija team was on ground in Ijebu-Ode to take it all in. Held annually in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, in the days following Eid al-Adha, the festival is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated Yoruba cultural gatherings, and this year’s edition drew thousands of attendees dressed in their finest, gathered to honour a tradition that has held strong for well over a century. Whatever expectations you came in with, the day exceeded them.

The fashion was a full conversation on its own. Women arrived in bùbá and ìró that spanned rich aso-oke, adire, and lace, accessorised with coral beads, embroidered hand fans, matching shoes and purses, and sunglasses and parasols that made the afternoon sun feel like a backdrop rather than an inconvenience. The men brought their own strong showing, with agbadas well-fitted and caps sitting just right, the overall effect one of deep cultural pride worn with ease. Every detail, from the umbrellas twirling overhead to the beads layered at the neck and wrist, elevated the outfits further, adding layers of texture, colour, and cultural meaning.

A carved black traditional staff topped with a bird figure, wrapped in multi-coloured rhinestones, held by a man in an agbada.

Cultural staffs and beaded walking sticks are utilised by the men to complement their agbadas.

Then came the parade. The different regberegbe groups rode in on horseback, each one representing a lineage and a legacy, moving through the crowd to the sound of drums and the roar of spectators who clearly knew what they were witnessing. The horses, the riders, the formations — it was a living, breathing piece of Ijebu history, and the atmosphere on the ground at the Ojude Oba festival reflected that completely.

Ojude Oba 2026 was a celebration in the truest sense, of Yoruba culture, of Nigerian heritage, and of a community that shows up for its traditions with full commitment. BellaNaija was proud to be on ground in Ijebu-Ode for every bit of it. See Ojude Oba 2026 in photos.

The Accessories

A close-up of a golden traditional Yoruba crown heavily detailed with yellow beads, rhinestones, and hanging bead fringes at the Ojude Oba Festival.

A close-up of a golden traditional Yoruba crown heavily detailed with yellow beads, rhinestones, and hanging bead fringes at the Ojude Oba Festival.

An ornate turquoise blue feather hand fan with gold lace trim, gold lettering spelling "EGUN", and mirrors at an Ijebu cultural event.

Custom feather hand fans serve as matching accessories for different regberegbe groups.

A woman profile view wearing an iridescent orange and gold embellished hat with gold sunglasses and heavy gold earrings at the festival.

A woman profile view wearing an iridescent orange and gold embellished cap with gold sunglasses and heavy gold earrings at the festival.

Close-up of a horse's lower legs wrapped in vibrant red, blue, and yellow bands during the royal parade at Ijebu-Ode.

Even the parade horses are styled in bold, coordinated traditional colour patterns.

A carved black traditional staff topped with a bird figure, wrapped in multi-coloured rhinestones, held by a man in an agbada.

Cultural staffs and beaded walking sticks are utilised by the men to complement their agbadas.

Close-up of a woman's hands with white manicured nails holding a custom woven beige horse-tail style purse over a matching aso-oke outfit.

Close-up of a woman’s hands with white manicured nails holding a custom woven beige horse-tail style purse over a matching aso-oke outfit.

Two women holding identical structured silver metallic fan-shaped purses while wearing lime green and white buba and iro.

Matching metallic fan purses create a cohesive uniform style for the regberegbe women.

A close-up of hands adorned with intricate black henna tattoos and large gold rings holding vibrant orange feather fans at Ojude Oba.

Bright orange feather fans contrasted against detailed hand henna showcase deep attention to style details.

Profile view of a woman holding a vibrant pink flower-shaped parasol umbrella, wearing a patterned cream and pink damask gele, sunglasses, and layered traditional beads at the Ojude Oba Festival

Statement pink parasols contrasted against coordinated cream and gold damask attire show the deep attention to accessory details.

The Sunglasses we spotted
Two Ijebu-Ode women smiling at the Ojude Oba Festival wearing matching lime green buba, white and green gele, and stone-embellished sunglasses.

Two Ijebu-Ode women smiling at the Ojude Oba Festival wearing matching lime green buba, white and green gele, and stone-embellished sunglasses.

A woman at Ojude Oba 2026 wearing a frameless eyewear piece constructed entirely of gold chains and hanging crystals draped across her nose and cheeks.

A woman at Ojude Oba 2026 wearing a frameless eyewear piece constructed entirely of gold chains and hanging crystals draped across her nose and cheeks.

Two women in wine and blue striped Aso Oke at Ojude Oba 2026 wearing wide-lens shield sunglasses bordered with dense multi-coloured glitter.

Two women in wine and blue striped Aso Oke at Ojude Oba 2026 wearing wide-lens shield sunglasses bordered with dense multi-coloured glitter.

A smiling attendee at Ojude Oba 2026 holding multi-coloured iridescent sunglasses bordered with metallic spikes, paired with a navy blue outfit and heavy orange coral beads.

A smiling attendee at Ojude Oba 2026 holding multi-coloured iridescent sunglasses bordered with metallic spikes, paired with a navy blue outfit and heavy orange coral beads.

An attendee at the Ojude Oba festival wearing structured gold-rimmed rectangular sunglasses, a gold-striped Aso Oke gele, and heavy ivory beads.

An attendee at the 2026 Ojude Oba festival wearing structured gold-rimmed rectangular sunglasses, a gold-striped Aso Oke gele, and heavy ivory beads.

Ijebu-Ode women holding white paper parasols while dressed in cream and gold patterned damask buba and iro with matching geles.

Ijebu-Ode women holding white paper parasols while dressed in cream and gold patterned damask buba and iro with matching geles.

A festival attendee wearing statement sunglasses with thick, sculptural silver baroque frames, paired with a turquoise outfit

A festival attendee wearing statement sunglasses with thick, sculptural silver baroque frames, paired with a turquoise outfit

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Editor at BellaNaija, sharing inspiring stories that celebrate people. Find me here: [email protected] | IG: @funmilola.sanya | Twitter: @funmisanya

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