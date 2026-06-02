Ojude Oba 2026 in Photos: Fashion, Horse Parades & Yoruba Culture on Full Display

Ojude Oba 2026 was everything the calendar had been building towards, and the BellaNaija team was on ground in Ijebu-Ode to take it all in. Held annually in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, in the days following Eid al-Adha, the festival is one of Nigeria’s most celebrated Yoruba cultural gatherings, and this year’s edition drew thousands of attendees dressed in their finest, gathered to honour a tradition that has held strong for well over a century. Whatever expectations you came in with, the day exceeded them.

The fashion was a full conversation on its own. Women arrived in bùbá and ìró that spanned rich aso-oke, adire, and lace, accessorised with coral beads, embroidered hand fans, matching shoes and purses, and sunglasses and parasols that made the afternoon sun feel like a backdrop rather than an inconvenience. The men brought their own strong showing, with agbadas well-fitted and caps sitting just right, the overall effect one of deep cultural pride worn with ease. Every detail, from the umbrellas twirling overhead to the beads layered at the neck and wrist, elevated the outfits further, adding layers of texture, colour, and cultural meaning.

Then came the parade. The different regberegbe groups rode in on horseback, each one representing a lineage and a legacy, moving through the crowd to the sound of drums and the roar of spectators who clearly knew what they were witnessing. The horses, the riders, the formations — it was a living, breathing piece of Ijebu history, and the atmosphere on the ground at the Ojude Oba festival reflected that completely.

Ojude Oba 2026 was a celebration in the truest sense, of Yoruba culture, of Nigerian heritage, and of a community that shows up for its traditions with full commitment. BellaNaija was proud to be on ground in Ijebu-Ode for every bit of it. See Ojude Oba 2026 in photos.

The Accessories

The Sunglasses we spotted