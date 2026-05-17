The King of Steeze Returns! See Farooq Oreagba’s Stunning Pre-Ojude Oba 2026 Photos

They do not call him the king of steeze for no reason. With the 2026 Ojude Oba Festival just around the corner, Farooq Oreagba — one of the most prominent faces of the festival — has dropped photos of himself that have us counting down the days to Ijebu-Ode. One look at these images and you already know the festival grounds are going to be something else this year.

The look is a full Yorùbá prestige statement from top to bottom. He is wearing a structured Agbada set woven from premium Asọ-Ọkè fabric — a rich navy blue Bùbá heavily detailed with geometric cream-coloured embroidery forming sharp, cascading diamond patterns down the centre, layered under a grand outer robe in deep indigo, crimson red, and cream vertical stripes with open-work lattice detailing along the edges.

On his head sits a beautifully pleated Fìlà Gbobà pulling all three tones together. Long silver chain necklaces drape down the front, statement rings stack on his fingers, and he carries a dark walking cane topped with an ornate sculptural gold handle. Aviator-style clear glasses add a modern finish to the whole look. He is posed alongside a beautiful brown horse, and the entire frame feels like something between a royal portrait and a fashion editorial.

Ojude Oba, which translates to “the King’s Forecourt” in Yorùbá, is one of the most celebrated cultural festivals in Nigeria. Held annually in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, on the third day after Eid al-Kabir, the festival brings together Ijebu indigenes and their guests from across Nigeria and the world to pay homage to the Awujale of Ijebuland. It is a festival of horsemanship, heritage, age-grade processions, and some of the most spectacular traditional fashion you will see anywhere on the continent. The 2026 edition is confirmed for 28 or 29 May, and if Farooq’s pre-festival photos are anything to go by, the bar is already set.

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