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Tyla & Future Release New World Cup Anthem “Game Time”

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Tyla & Future Release New World Cup Anthem “Game Time”

Tyla and Future team up for “Game Time,” a new single from the Official FIFA World Cup 2026™ Album. The track features a surprise rap verse from the South African singer and a football-inspired music video. Confirmed to perform at the opening ceremony, Tyla joins African stars like Burna Boy and Rema on the tournament’s official soundtrack.
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Official promotional artwork for Future and Tyla’s FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem "Game Time," produced by Cirkut.

Official promotional artwork for Future and Tyla’s FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem “Game Time,” produced by Cirkut.

The Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album is getting bigger, and its latest addition brings together two artists from very different corners of the music world. Tyla and Future have released “Game Time,” a new single from the project that pairs the South African star’s vocals with the Atlanta rapper’s unmistakable flow.

One thing listeners may not see coming is Tyla’s rap verse. Best known for her melodic delivery, she switches things up on “Game Time,” stepping into a faster, more rhythmic pocket that adds a different layer to the song. The accompanying video mirrors the scale of the tournament, weaving together performance scenes and football-inspired visuals that build anticipation for the months ahead.

For Tyla, the song is more than just another collaboration. She described being part of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album as a full-circle moment, reflecting on South Africa’s hosting of the tournament in 2010. “I’m so excited to perform at the opening ceremonies. Let’s go Bafana Bafana,” she said. Future echoed the global significance of the event, describing the World Cup as a stage unlike any other and expressing his excitement about performing the track live in Los Angeles.

“Game Time” also joins a growing list of World Cup releases featuring African artists. Burna Boy recently teamed up with Shakira on “Dai Dai,” whose official video features Uganda’s renowned dance troupe, the Ghetto Kids. With Tyla, Burna Boy, Rema and others involved in this year’s musical rollout, African artists are helping shape the soundtrack to football’s biggest event.

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