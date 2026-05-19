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Kikifoodies’ Sardine Pull-Apart Bread Looks Like the Cosy Homemade Snack We All Need

Kikifoodies is serving comfort and flavour with her new Sardine Pull-Apart Bread recipe. Made with soft buttery bread, savoury sardine filling, layers of peppery goodness, and a glossy spicy oil topping, this homemade loaf looks perfect for breakfast, snacking, or sharing at home.
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A close-up cross-section slice of Kikifoodies' baked sardine pull-apart bread, showing the soft, fluffy interior layers and savoury fish filling mixed with pepper flakes.

A detailed view of the fluffy inside texture and rich fish filling of Kikifoodies’ homemade Nigerian-style sardine bread loaf. Photo Credit: Kikifoodies

If you grew up loving sardine sandwiches, soft agege bread, or those quick savoury snacks that somehow disappear faster than expected, Kikifoodies’ new Sardine Pull-Apart Bread recipe might be calling your name already.

Fresh out of the oven, this bread comes apart in warm, fluffy layers packed with savoury sardine filling and just enough pepper to keep every bite interesting. The dough is soft, buttery, and slightly chewy, while the sardines bring that rich, salty flavour many Nigerians already know and love. Then comes the finishing touch: a glossy spicy sardine oil brushed over the loaf while it is still warm, giving the bread extra flavour and a gentle kick from the pepper.

What also makes this recipe fun is the way it comes together. After the dough rises into a soft, airy texture, the sardine mixture is spread across it before everything is sliced, stacked, and arranged upright in a loaf pan. As it bakes, the layers puff up beautifully into golden pull-apart sections that are easy to tear into and share. It is one of those recipes that feels comforting from start to finish, especially when the smell starts filling the kitchen.

A golden-brown, freshly baked loaf of Kikifoodies' sardine pull-apart bread brushed with glossy, spicy oil and topped with chopped parsley and red pepper flakes.

The complete golden-brown loaf of Kikifoodies’ spicy sardine pull-apart bread recipe, finished with a glossy herb and chili oil brush. Photo Credit: Kikifoodies

For the filling, Kikifoodies keeps things simple with sardines, a little seasoning, and pepper flakes for heat, allowing the flavour of the fish to remain at the centre of the bread. The recipe also uses bread flour for that stretchy, bakery-style texture, alongside butter, yeast, and warm milk or water to help the loaf stay rich and soft.

Whether you eat it as a snack, breakfast, or something to pass around at home with tea, this Sardine Pull-Apart Bread looks like the sort of recipe people will keep coming back to. And if you are anything like us, you will probably pull off “just one piece” before immediately going back for another.

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