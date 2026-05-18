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FirstBank and Visa Launch Naira Visa Debit Card to Boost Nigeria’s Cashless Payment Drive

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FirstBank and Visa Launch Naira Visa Debit Card to Boost Nigeria’s Cashless Payment Drive

Affordable, widely accepted, and built for everyday spending, the Naira Visa Debit Card brings electronic payments within reach for millions of Nigerians.
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L-R Andrew Uaboi, Vice President & Cluster Head, West Africa, Visa & Seyi Oyefeso, Executive Director, Retail Banking South Directorate, FirstBank, at the launch of the Visa Signature and Naira Visa Debit Card recently.

First Bank has announced the launch of its Naira Visa Debit Card in partnership with Visa to extend accessible, reliable electronic payment capabilities to a broader segment of the Nigerian population.

The card is targeted at everyday consumers who require a dependable payment instrument for routine domestic and international transactions. Accepted across POS terminals, ATMs, and online platforms through Visa’s payments network, the Naira Visa Debit Card is designed to reduce friction for customers transitioning from cash to electronic payments across retail, utilities, and digital commerce.

The launch aligns with Nigeria’s ongoing drive toward a cashless economy, a policy direction that has gained significant momentum following successive Central Bank of Nigeria directives encouraging the adoption of electronic payment channels. The card is intended to serve customers across the country’s diverse economic segments.

Speaking on the launch, Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, eBusiness & Retail Products, FirstBank, said, “Everyday transactions should be simple, secure, and rewarding. The Naira Visa Debit Card is designed to make life easier for our customers, whether they are paying for groceries, settling utility bills, or shopping online. By extending reliable electronic payment access across Nigeria, we are helping more people transition confidently from cash to digital payments, supporting the nation’s cashless policy and empowering communities with greater financial inclusion.”

Commenting on the strategic importance of the partnership, Andrew Uaboi, Vice President and Cluster Head, West Africa, Visa, noted, “A strong payments ecosystem is one that works for everyone. The Naira Visa Debit Card extends reliable electronic payment access to everyday Nigerian consumers, and this, in addition to the cards in our portfolio, continues to demonstrate what a truly comprehensive card portfolio looks like for the Nigerian market. Visa is proud to power this offering with FirstBank.”

A cross section of the FirstBank & Visa West Africa team.

The launch of the Naira Visa Debit Card broadens Visa’s card portfolio at FirstBank, which already includes products spanning credit cards and high-end premium lifestyle spending cards. The addition completes its offering across customer segments, ensuring that cardholders at every income level have access to a product suited to their needs.

The Naira Visa Debit Card is available to all eligible FirstBank account holders through any of the bank’s branches nationwide.

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.

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