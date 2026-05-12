Technogym Connected Dumbbells: 12 Sets of Dumbbells in One Smart Solution

The new Technogym Connected Dumbbells are perfect for at-home strength training because they pack 12 sets of dumbbells into one, making space an issue of the past. Each weight ranges from 2 to 24 kg in 2 kg increments, ensuring an incredibly versatile weightlifting experience.

What makes these dumbbells so smart is the built-in sensor, which analyses every movement and tracks your performance. This allows you to adjust the weight, personalise your workout, and maximise results. Then, the Technogym AI Coach uses the data collected to help you choose the exercise and weight and access a training experience tailored to you through the Technogym App.

One of the biggest benefits of these dumbbells is that they allow you to keep your home neat and tidy, thanks to the elegant, ergonomic, and compact Connected Dumbbells Stand. This stand includes an Exercise Mat, a Foam Roller, and three Loop Bands, so you can enjoy a complete workout and then put everything away.

Technogym Connected Dumbbells include an indicator that shows the weight in use. By simply rotating the handle, you can change the weight, ranging from 2 to 24 kg, in increments of 2 Kg. Based on your training needs, you can add, remove, or keep the weight plates in the base.

The metal handles ensure a firm grip, even when hands get sweaty. Every part of the dumbbells and the stand are made with materials of the finest quality and sleek design. This way, you can maximise your workout and show them off proudly.

Connecting your smart dumbbells to the Technogym App provides you with a training experience tailored to your goals and profile. The Technogym App offers an extensive on-demand workout library with step-by-step instructions and suggested weight adjustments based on your metrics and performance. The stand also includes a space to accommodate your smartphone or tablet so you can better follow the workout videos.

Visit any of the Technogym centres to make enquiries Today!

Lagos:

1A Goshen Estate Road, Lekki Epe Expressway, Lagos.

Phone number: 08038610337, 07073012889

Abuja:

Plot 679 Rachel T. Owolabi Close, Gaduwa, Gudu District

Phone number: 08062660707, 08069553075

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