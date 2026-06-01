Empowering Future Hospitality Leaders: Nigerian Bottling Company at IHTEF 2026

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC), a member of Coca-Cola HBC Group, has reinforced its commitment to youth empowerment and hospitality industry development through its participation as the headline sponsor of the International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF) 2026 in Abuja.

As part of its continued partnership with the annual forum, NBC and Schweppes co-sponsored The Bartender Academy, a specialised training and talent development initiative designed to equip emerging hospitality professionals with practical industry skills, mentorship, and entrepreneurial opportunities.

The two-day programme brought together aspiring bartenders and hospitality professionals from across Nigeria for intensive hands-on training focused on mixology, bar presentation, customer experience, and business development within the hospitality sector.

The event featured a keynote address by Dr Soromidayo George, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability Director at Nigerian Bottling Company, titled “Driving Sustainable Value Chains: Corporate Leadership in Africa’s Hospitality Future“.

In the address, Dr George highlighted the growing importance of resilient value chains, local supplier development, and long-term business resilience in shaping the future of Africa’s hospitality industry.

Drawing on examples from global hospitality leaders, the keynote positioned sustainability and ESG integration as increasingly important drivers of long-term business resilience, competitiveness, and economic growth across the sector.

According to the World Travel & Tourism Council, travel and tourism are significant drivers of employment and economic growth across Africa, particularly for young people and small businesses. NBC’s participation at IHTEF reflects the company’s broader commitment to supporting initiatives that expand economic opportunity, entrepreneurship, and skills development for young Nigerians.

The Bartender Academy training sessions were led by Jude Ewaleifoh, brand ambassador for Jack Daniel’s, who guided participants through core competencies in bartending, mixology, beverage presentation, and hospitality entrepreneurship.

The programme concluded with a live cocktail competition featuring the ten highest-performing participants from the training sessions. Contestants were evaluated on creativity, technical execution, presentation, and product knowledge before a panel of judges selected the top finalists.

Victoria Esu emerged as the overall winner, while Ndubuizu Chinenye and Bayo Damilola Peter were named first and second runners-up, respectively.

In recognition of her performance, Victoria Esu received a prize package designed to support her transition into professional entrepreneurship, including a cash prize of ₦1,000,000, a mobile bar unit, a professional starter kit, and a one-year mentorship programme with NBC’s Jack Daniel’s Mixologist Ambassador.

The first and second runners-up each received cash prizes of ₦500,000 alongside professional starter kits to support their continued development within the hospitality industry.

Speaking on NBC’s continued collaboration with IHTEF, Dr Soromidayo George said:

“Africa’s hospitality sector holds enormous potential for employment, entrepreneurship, and economic growth, but sustainable expansion requires stronger operational ecosystems and deliberate investment in people and local capability. Through initiatives like the Bartender Academy, we are helping equip young Nigerians with practical skills, industry exposure, and mentorship that can support long-term career and business growth within the sector.We are proud to continue supporting platforms that create meaningful opportunities for young talent while contributing to the broader development of the hospitality industry.”

Speaking after the competition, Victoria Esu expressed appreciation for the opportunity provided through the initiative.

“This experience has given me valuable exposure, professional training, and the confidence to pursue my ambitions within the hospitality industry. I am grateful to NBC and #YouthEmpowered for investing in young talent and creating opportunities that can genuinely support young professionals pursuing careers within the sector.”

NBC’s participation at IHTEF 2026 reflects the company’s broader focus on combining business growth with social impact through targeted investments in youth development, entrepreneurship, and industry capacity building. Through initiatives such as the Bartender Academy, the company continues to support practical pathways to employment and economic inclusion for the next generation of hospitality professionals in Nigeria.

About the Nigerian Bottling Company

Nigerian Bottling Company (NBC) Ltd is a member of the Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company A.G., an anchor bottler for The Coca-Cola Company serving 760 million consumers across a broad geographic footprint of 29 countries. NBC manufactures, markets, and distributes a portfolio of strong brands, including Carbonated Soft Drinks, such as the iconic Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Schweppes, and Limca; and Still Drinks, including the Five Alive range and Eva water, while also partnering with other beverage businesses to sell Monster and Predator energy drinks and premium spirit brands.

More information can be found on the website

About #YouthEmpowered:

#YouthEmpowered is a dynamic youth development initiative by the Coca-Cola HBC Group, the parent company of Nigerian Bottling Company. The programme is committed to equipping young individuals with the skills, knowledge, and resources necessary to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving world. Through a series of impactful workshops, training sessions, and mentorship programmes, #YouthEmpowered empowers youth to unlock their full potential and become agents of positive change within their communities.

Established with a vision to inspire and uplift the leaders of tomorrow, #YouthEmpowered is dedicated to fostering a generation of empowered, resilient, and innovative individuals poised to shape the future.

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