Music
Tiwa Savage Brought Nigerian Pride to Arsenal’s Trophy Parade in London
Afrobeats star Tiwa Savage brought Nigerian pride to London for Arsenal’s Premier League trophy parade. She styled a cropped Gunners jersey with oversized utility denim, an off-white belt pouch, and Maison Margiela Tabi shoes while proudly draping the green-and-white Nigerian flag across her shoulders.
When Arsenal took to the streets to celebrate their triumphant title parade, all eyes were on London—but it was our very own Afrobeats queen, Tiwa Savage, who brought a distinct flair to the historic trophy celebration.
The multi-award-winning singer stepped out to celebrate the team’s massive achievement, making sure to represent home while supporting her favourite club.
She cleverly reimagined a classic red-and-white Arsenal football jersey, styling it as a tight crop that sat perfectly above a pair of ultra-baggy, wide-leg utility jeans. The relaxed, light-wash denim featured large front patch pockets, creating a relaxed, floor-grazing street silhouette.
Proving that her patriotism travels everywhere with her, she draped the green-and-white Nigerian flag across her shoulders, making a bold statement amidst the sea of red. For accessories, she kept things functional yet high-fashion, fastening an off-white leather belt pouch at her waist, wearing neutral headwear, and stacking bracelets on her wrists.
The absolute talking point of the outfit was her choice of footwear. Poking out from beneath her sweeping denim cuffs was a pair of white Maison Margiela Tabi split-toe shoes, adding a major avant-garde element to a football-centered afternoon.
It is safe to say she found the ultimate sweet spot between sports culture and high-end street style.
Are you loving how she styled her jersey for the parade?
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