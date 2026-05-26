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Watch Asake Perform “Gratitude” Alongside a Full Orchestra and Choir

Asake delivers a live studio-orchestra and choir performance in the new music video for “Gratitude.” The track anchors his fourth studio album, M$NEY, released via GIRAN Republic and EMPIRE.
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Asake is keeping the momentum moving forward. Fresh off the release of his fourth studio album, “M$NEY,” the superstar has dropped the official music video for “Gratitude.”

Instead of the high-speed street scenes often found in contemporary Afro-fusion visuals, “Gratitude” opts for an intimate live studio-orchestra arrangement. Asake delivers the track from a vintage microphone setup, styled in a silver-studded black leather jacket, dark sunglasses, and a cap. Surrounding him, a group of musicians clad in uniform shades of off-white and cream anchor the layout. Classical violinists and a cellist provide the backing instrumentation alongside a live rhythm section, whilst a saxophonist delivers a solo while completely reclined on a studio mat.

As the track builds, a backing choir dressed in flowing white robes joins hands behind him, elevating the song’s choral Amapiano harmonies to a striking finish.

Lyrically, “Gratitude” serves as a deeply reflective anchor for the “M$NEY” album. Amidst his global success, the track offers a moment of pause—a sincere thank-you note for preservation, growth, and grounding. The acoustic elements of the live orchestra amplify this message, matching the introspective weight of the lyrics with rich instrumentation.

The release also serves as a major announcement. The video wraps up by rolling out the official dates and venues for Asake’s upcoming “In God We Trust World Tour” across North America and Europe, featuring Uncle Waffles as a special guest

Watch below

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