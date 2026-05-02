Asake’s New Album M$NEY Blends Fuji, Amapiano & Global Sounds | Listen

Has “M$NEY” been on repeat since yesterday? Because if it has, you are not alone, and we would not have it any other way.

Asake told us the album was coming on 1st May 2026, and the man kept his word to the letter.

This is Asake’s fourth studio album, and it arrives at a remarkable point in his career. For context, his debut album “Mr Money With The Vibe” made Apple Music history in 2022 as the biggest opening day for an African album on the platform — and according to Apple Music, “M$NEY” finds him cashing in on the international acclaim he has built in the years since, resulting in his most global-facing body of work yet.

According to Apple Music, the core elements that have defined Asake’s sound — high-octane beats, fuji influences, and hooks that stay with you — remain firmly intact across the album. Tracks such as “Gratitude” and “Forgiveness” marry propulsive indigenous grooves and choral refrains with soulful, soul-searching melodies, while amapiano titan Kabza De Small features on “Asambe,” a momentum-building anthem that arrives and does not let go. Apple Music also highlights the album’s cross-genre moments — the R&B register of “Oba,” the festival-ready production DJ Snake brings to “WORSHIP” — noting that Asake’s own sonic identity remains the dominant expression throughout, absorbing more instantly recognisable sounds and making them his own.

One of those moments is “BADMAN GANGSTA,” a collaboration with Tiakola that samples Amerie’s 2005 hit “1 Thing,” a bold move that, according to Apple Music, succeeds in subsuming a well-known beat and making it entirely Asake’s.

Apple Music sums it up well: “It’s the same carefully managed balance of authenticity and expansion Asake has bet on for his entire career. With M$NEY, he hits the jackpot once again.”

Stream below