Connect with us

BN TV Music

Tems Releases Official Music Video for "What You Need" Off 'Love Is A Kingdom'

BN TV Music Sports

6 Million Views in 24 Hours! IShowSpeed’s Unofficial "World Cup" Anthem Goes Viral

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Farooq Oreagba, Mercy Aigbe & Owobo Ogunde Star in Ojude Oba-Inspired Film "Iwe Ala" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music Sports

Tyla & Future Release New World Cup Anthem “Game Time”

BN TV Music Scoop Sports

The Ghetto Kids Just Became the Best Part of Shakira & Burna Boy’s New Video for “Dai Dai”

BN TV Music Scoop

Watch Asake Perform “Gratitude” Alongside a Full Orchestra and Choir

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Lupita Nyong’o Dances Through Elle Shoot in Viral Behind-the-Scenes Clip

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Tiwi Remi Is Officially a Podcaster! Watch the First Episode of "Bare by BKO"

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Ricky Adelayitar, Endurance Grand and More Star in Award-Winning Ghanaian Film "The Fisherman" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Cuisine

Kikifoodies’ Sardine Pull-Apart Bread Looks Like the Cosy Homemade Snack We All Need

BN TV

Tems Releases Official Music Video for “What You Need” Off ‘Love Is A Kingdom’

Tems drops the official music video for “What You Need,” a standout track from her late 2025 album, Love Is A Kingdom. The cinematic visual employs architectural symmetry and portrait-style framing to interpret the song’s themes of boundary-setting, private intimacy, and external relationship noise.
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

A close-up black and white music video still of Tems looking to the side against a dark background with a Vevo logo in the bottom left corner.

A portrait still of Tems from her official “What You Need” music video, reinforcing the track’s themes of isolation and personal reflection.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where words are simple, but outside voices keep making everything feel complicated? That is the space Tems steps into with the official music video for “What You Need.”

The Grammy-winning singer has released the long-awaited visuals for the track, which originally appeared on her November 2025 project “Love Is A Kingdom.” While fans have had the song for a while, the new video adds a fresh emotional layer, bringing its themes of honesty, boundaries, and emotional clarity into sharper focus.

At its heart, “What You Need” is about choosing simplicity over confusion. Tems sings to a partner who is constantly swayed by external opinions, while she offers something steadier — reassurance, presence, and emotional grounding. The production stays minimal and unhurried, allowing the message to sit clearly without distraction.

The video reflects this tension through contrast. Wide, open architectural spaces sit beside intimate close-up frames, moving between distance and closeness as the story unfolds. Styled in structured silhouettes and muted tones, Tems keeps the visuals stripped back, letting emotion rather than spectacle carry the story forward.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php