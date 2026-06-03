Tems Releases Official Music Video for “What You Need” Off ‘Love Is A Kingdom’

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where words are simple, but outside voices keep making everything feel complicated? That is the space Tems steps into with the official music video for “What You Need.”

The Grammy-winning singer has released the long-awaited visuals for the track, which originally appeared on her November 2025 project “Love Is A Kingdom.” While fans have had the song for a while, the new video adds a fresh emotional layer, bringing its themes of honesty, boundaries, and emotional clarity into sharper focus.

At its heart, “What You Need” is about choosing simplicity over confusion. Tems sings to a partner who is constantly swayed by external opinions, while she offers something steadier — reassurance, presence, and emotional grounding. The production stays minimal and unhurried, allowing the message to sit clearly without distraction.

The video reflects this tension through contrast. Wide, open architectural spaces sit beside intimate close-up frames, moving between distance and closeness as the story unfolds. Styled in structured silhouettes and muted tones, Tems keeps the visuals stripped back, letting emotion rather than spectacle carry the story forward.