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Looking for the Perfect Puff Puff Recipe? CookWithSuby Has You Covered

Warm, soft, and beautifully golden—CookWithSuby is sharing her foolproof Nigerian puff-puff recipe made with simple pantry staples for light, fluffy results every single time.
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Freshly fried, golden brown, perfectly round Nigerian puff-puff balls in a colander.

A batch of warm, soft, and fluffy golden-brown Nigerian puff-puff balls prepared using CookWithSuby’s easy home recipe.

If there is one Nigerian snack that almost everyone agrees on, it’s puff puff. Whether it’s shared at parties, picked up from a roadside vendor, or made fresh at home, there’s something about warm, fluffy puff puff that always hits the spot. And if you’ve been looking for a recipe that delivers that soft centre and beautifully golden finish every time, CookWithSuby has you covered.

In her latest recipe video, CookWithSuby shares what she calls the only puff puff recipe you’ll ever need. Made with everyday pantry staples, the recipe walks you through each step, making it easy whether you’re trying puff puff for the first time or simply looking to perfect your technique.

The recipe comes together with flour, sugar, powdered milk, yeast, salt, nutmeg and oil for frying. The result is puff puff that’s light, airy and beautifully golden on the outside while staying soft and fluffy inside.

Along the way, CookWithSuby also shares helpful tips for getting evenly shaped puff puff, achieving that soft texture everyone loves, and avoiding some of the common mistakes that can affect the final result. They’re the little details that can make all the difference when you’re frying a batch at home.

Whether you’re making puff puff for family, serving guests, preparing for a celebration, starting a small food business, or simply craving a sweet treat, this recipe is one you’ll want to keep close.

One thing is certain: once these start coming out of the oil, don’t expect them to last very long.

Watch CookWithSuby’s puff puff recipe below:

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