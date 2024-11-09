Daniel Ochuko Spicy Puff Puff is Perfect for the Weekend

Connect with us

Cuisine

Published

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Weekends are perfect for trying something new in the kitchen, and food content creator, Daniel Ochuko, has the recipe to upgrade your snack game. Imagine puff puff, but with a twist—pepper and onions! Sounds awesome, right?

This recipe uses simple ingredients such as all-purpose flour, sugar, yeast, salt, warm water, pepper, and finely sliced onions. Daniel takes you step-by-step through blending these to create puff puff that’s golden and crisp on the outside, fluffy on the inside, and packed with that extra kick.

If you’re looking for a snack that’s both familiar and full of surprises, this puff puff with a twist is the way to go.

Check out the full recipe and get cooking.

