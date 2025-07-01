Chioma Ikokwu Did Not Dress for Subtlety on Her Birthday | See Photos

Chioma Ikokwu’s birthday may have come and gone, just six days ago, but her celebration looks are still very much on our minds.

The businesswoman and reality TV star didn’t hold back when it came to marking her big day. Everything was carefully thought through, from her outfits and hair to her makeup, shoes, accessories, and photography. As expected, Chioma had it all in check.

For her first look, she went all white. She wore a two-piece suit featuring a slightly oversized blazer with bold, structured shoulders and a relaxed fit. The blazer was worn open, with no top underneath, creating a sharp V-neckline. This was paired with wide-leg trousers that gave the outfit a clean, confident silhouette.

She complemented the look with silver-toned accessories, including a striking necklace with a large cross pendant and matching earrings. Her hair flowed long and sleek, parted to the side and resting softly on her shoulders.

Then came the second look, a complete switch from the white ensemble. This time, Chioma embraced bold colour and red-carpet drama in a figure-hugging gown made of rich merlot velvet. The dress featured sheer panels and soft patterns that curved along her body. Long velvet opera gloves added a sense of grandeur, while the fishtail hem and sweeping train brought movement and depth.

With her hair styled in loose waves, diamond earrings, and a polished makeup look, the entire outfit came together effortlessly.

We know what you’re thinking, wow. Same here. Her birthday looks definitely left a lasting impression.

Check out the photos below.

