Chioma Ikokwu Did Not Dress for Subtlety on Her Birthday | See Photos

See How Sarah Jakes Roberts Rocked This Akwete Suit by Lisa Folawiyo

Navy, Pinstripes, Structured, and All Things Sleek | Wofai Fada Is It

Beyoncé’s Custom Tongoro Look Brought Dakar to the Cowboy Carter Tour

Joel Kachi Benson’s "Madu" Wins Emmy for Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary

The 2025 NBA Draft Saw a Surge of African Descent Talent | Meet the Players

Idris Elba to Lead Sherbro Island Eco-City Project Backed by Sierra Leone’s Government

Simone Ashley Channels Futuristic Royalty in Sculpted Gold Balmain for the F1 Premiere

#BNMeetTheStar: Omowunmi Dada Is Telling the Stories She Was Born to Tell

BNXN Taps Rema, Seyi Vibez, Soweto Gospel Choir & More for Bold Sophomore Album "Captain" | See Tracklist

Chioma Ikokwu didn’t hold back for her birthday, from tailored white suiting to a velvet gown, her fashion was on full display.
Chioma Ikokwu’s birthday may have come and gone, just six days ago, but her celebration looks are still very much on our minds.

The businesswoman and reality TV star didn’t hold back when it came to marking her big day. Everything was carefully thought through, from her outfits and hair to her makeup, shoes, accessories, and photography. As expected, Chioma had it all in check.

For her first look, she went all white. She wore a two-piece suit featuring a slightly oversized blazer with bold, structured shoulders and a relaxed fit. The blazer was worn open, with no top underneath, creating a sharp V-neckline. This was paired with wide-leg trousers that gave the outfit a clean, confident silhouette.

She complemented the look with silver-toned accessories, including a striking necklace with a large cross pendant and matching earrings. Her hair flowed long and sleek, parted to the side and resting softly on her shoulders.

Then came the second look, a complete switch from the white ensemble. This time, Chioma embraced bold colour and red-carpet drama in a figure-hugging gown made of rich merlot velvet. The dress featured sheer panels and soft patterns that curved along her body. Long velvet opera gloves added a sense of grandeur, while the fishtail hem and sweeping train brought movement and depth.

With her hair styled in loose waves, diamond earrings, and a polished makeup look, the entire outfit came together effortlessly.

We know what you’re thinking, wow. Same here. Her birthday looks definitely left a lasting impression.

Check out the photos below.

 

