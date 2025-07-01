Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Chlöe Bailey just dropped birthday photos that feel like a full-on mood.

To celebrate her big day, the singer shared two jaw-dropping looks on Instagram with the caption: “your birthday girl, blessed for life!! cheers to another year around the sun.” And we’re kind of obsessed.

In her first outfit, she wore a sleek white halter dress that showed off her back and legs, paired with sparkly clear heels that added just enough shine. Her hair was styled in an updo with perfect twists that pulled everything together.

The second look took a darker, bolder turn. A black bodysuit with long sleeves and a high neckline. It hugged her curves and gave major main-character energy. She kept the updo, making both looks feel like two sides of the same story.

She didn’t need a lot of words to say it. Her birthday style spoke loud enough.

See photos.