Connect with us

Living Scoop

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Living Music Promotions

Martell renews Partnership with Davido for a 3rd term, Unveiling Afrobeats Live in Paris

Living Scoop Style

It's Daniel Etim Effiong's Birthday! See His Stylish & Soulful Photoshoot

Living Scoop

Adekunle Gold Launches 5 Star Care to Support 1,000 Sickle Cell Warriors in Lagos

Living Scoop

Kiekie’s Birthday Dress Just Declared Her Era of Generational Wealth

Living Scoop Style

Yvonne Orji’s Bali Trip Is Basically a Hot Girl Healing Retreat | See Photos

Living Sweet Spot

Made Kuti’s Birthday Message to Nedo Is the Kind of Romance We Crave

Living Scoop

Chude Jideonwo’s 40th Had Surprise Speeches, a Dance Floor & a Private Island | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Veekee James Wore Three Outfits to Her 30th Birthday & Every One Slayed | See Photos

Living Scoop Style

Veekee James Is 30 and Her Birthday Look Is Giving Main Character

Living

Chlöe Bailey’s Birthday Shoot Was Minimal, Bold & Utterly Chic | See Photos

Chlöe Bailey’s birthday shoot proves that minimal looks can still speak volumes. Two outfits, one mood: confident and gorgeous.
Avatar photo

Published

41 minutes ago

 on

Chlöe Bailey just dropped birthday photos that feel like a full-on mood.

To celebrate her big day, the singer shared two jaw-dropping looks on Instagram with the caption: “your birthday girl, blessed for life!! cheers to another year around the sun.” And we’re kind of obsessed.

In her first outfit, she wore a sleek white halter dress that showed off her back and legs, paired with sparkly clear heels that added just enough shine. Her hair was styled in an updo with perfect twists that pulled everything together.

The second look took a darker, bolder turn. A black bodysuit with long sleeves and a high neckline. It hugged her curves and gave major main-character energy. She kept the updo, making both looks feel like two sides of the same story.

She didn’t need a lot of words to say it. Her birthday style spoke loud enough.

See photos.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php