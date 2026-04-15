Watch Chloe Bailey Turn a 3,662-Piece LEGO Set Into a Functional Work of Art

If you could build something beautiful out of LEGO inspired by what you love most, what would it be? For Chloe Bailey, the answer was easy: a grand piano.

The singer recently shared a video showing off her latest project, a highly intricate and fully functional LEGO Grand Piano, and fans were just as impressed by her patience as they were by the final result. Standing in her sleek kitchen space, Chloe Bailey gave viewers a full walkthrough of the 3,662-piece build, revealing that she chose the piano because it represents the instrument she plays.

And this was no ordinary decorative set sitting pretty in the corner.

Chloe opened the piano to reveal the internal mechanics, showing how the tiny hammers strike strings in a way that mirrors a real grand piano. She also demonstrated the moving keys, the roll-back fallboard that reveals the keyboard, and pedals that actually function. Then came one of the standout moments of the clip when she connected the set to its companion app and watched the piano play music on its own, reacting with genuine excitement as the keys began to move.

Of course, she also clocked the finer details. Chloe pointed out the adjustable piano bench, joking that it was the perfect height for her “little booty” to sit on, and highlighted the miniature sheet music titled Playday by Donny Chen resting neatly on the stand.

The comments section was just as entertaining as the video itself.

“Chlooooooeeeeeeee!!!!! Now I need to find a hobby,” one fan wrote.

Jordyn Woods jumped in with, “Wait how long did this take!?!?”

Her sister Halle Bailey kept it sweet and simple: “love this !”

The Recording Academy added, “Ok…. We need a song on this ASAP.”

Victoria Monét also showed love, writing, “this is so cool!!”

Whether she is delivering powerhouse vocals, turning heads on the red carpet or patiently piecing together thousands of bricks, Chloe Bailey has a way of making every interest look cool. This time, she did it one piano key at a time.