Ayra Starr, Jackie Aina & More Rock Nigerian Designers at Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala

Scoop

The 2026 Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala held in Los Angeles over the weekend, and Nigerian fashion absolutely showed up on the red carpet. A number of celebrities wore designs by Nigerian creatives, and honestly, the looks were everything.

Model and reality TV alum Olandria stepped out in a gorgeous orange gown by House of Marvee. Bold, elegant, and impossible to miss. Afropop princess Ayra Starr, fresh from her second Grammy nomination for Best African Music Performance for “Gimme Dat” with Wizkid, chose Tia Adeola for the evening. She’s been having quite the year, and seeing her wear a Nigerian designer to the Gala just felt right.

Beauty and lifestyle powerhouse Jackie Aina brought the glamour in a custom Sevon Dejana piece that was absolutely stunning. Also in attendance were Chloe Bailey, Serayah, and Marvella, who wore designs by Weiz Dhurm Franklyn, Onalaja, and Hertunba. Each look had its own vibe, and we loved seeing so much Nigerian talent represented.

The Fifteen Percent Pledge Fundraising Gala isn’t just about the fashion, though. The event raises funds and awareness to support Black-owned businesses, urging major retailers to dedicate 15 percent of their shelf space to Black brands. It’s about bringing together people across fashion, culture, and commerce to create real change.

Scroll down to see the full gallery of these incredible Nigerian designer looks from the night:

Ayra Starr

 

Olandria

 

Jackie Aina

 

Chloe Bailey

 

Marvella

 

