Bunmi George on the Dear Ife Series: Grief, Friendships, Marriage & Everything in Between

Bunmi George, known as JBums, sat down on the Dear Ife Series couch and did not come to scratch the surface. She came to go deep, and deep is exactly where this conversation went.

The media personality, author and wellness advocate joins Ifedayo Agoro of Diary of a Naija Girl for one of the most wide-ranging and candid episodes the series has seen. She talks about traveling alone and the peace that follows when you push through the nervousness, the power of female friendships, choosing the right people, reconciling after a falling out and what it truly means to outgrow a relationship. She also speaks about eleven months without a job, her husband’s supportive and humble leadership in marriage, and the fine but important line between privacy and secrecy in a relationship.

Then she goes to the harder places. JBums speaks about losing her brother and her father within the same week, a double grief that is almost impossible to imagine, and how her friends became an anchor when everything else felt unsteady. She talks about what grief looks like from the inside, the ways healing can arrive unexpectedly, confronting fear, navigating internet persecution, smear campaigns and death threats, and how she kept going through all of it without losing her footing.

Faith and purpose have their place here too. JBums shares about The Feast, a campus outreach initiative that has reached over 20,000 students, and the work of staying connected to a generation that is not always easy to reach. This is the Dear Ife Series doing what it does best, creating a space where real conversations happen.

Watch below.