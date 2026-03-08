Connect with us

BN TV Scoop

Bunmi George on the Dear Ife Series: Grief, Friendships, Marriage & Everything in Between

BN TV Music

Dunsin Oyekan & Theophilus Sunday's "Baruch Hashem Adonai" Is the Worship Song You Need

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

What Happens When Love Alone Isn’t Enough? "Blue Therapy" Shows the Real Struggles of Relationships

BN TV Inspired Movies & TV

"Our Crown Has Already Been Bought and Paid For": Viola Davis Said Everything at the NAACP Image Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

From Miscarriages to Motherhood: Nancy Umeh Shares Her Journey on DANG’s "Dear Ife" Series

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

British-Nigerian Actor Damson Idris Named Formula 1's Global Brand Ambassador

BN TV Movies & TV

White Corset, Silver Earrings & a Poodle: Lizzo's Spirit Tunnel Walk Was a Full Moment!

BN TV Movies & TV

Ever Questioned Marriage, Monogamy or Even Yourself? Bovi Talks It Through on the Dear Ife Series

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde Makes Her Directorial Debut in "Mother's Love" With Noray Nehita & Olumide Oworu

BN TV Movies & TV Relationships Scoop

Watch Stan Nze & Blessing Obasi-Nze Interview Each Other About Marriage and Parenting

BN TV

Bunmi George on the Dear Ife Series: Grief, Friendships, Marriage & Everything in Between

Media personality and wellness advocate Bunmi George joins the Dear Ife Series to speak candidly about double grief, financial hardship, the power of female friendships and the fine line between privacy and secrecy in marriage.
Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Bunmi George, known as JBums, sat down on the Dear Ife Series couch and did not come to scratch the surface. She came to go deep, and deep is exactly where this conversation went.

The media personality, author and wellness advocate joins Ifedayo Agoro of Diary of a Naija Girl for one of the most wide-ranging and candid episodes the series has seen. She talks about traveling alone and the peace that follows when you push through the nervousness, the power of female friendships, choosing the right people, reconciling after a falling out and what it truly means to outgrow a relationship. She also speaks about eleven months without a job, her husband’s supportive and humble leadership in marriage, and the fine but important line between privacy and secrecy in a relationship.

Then she goes to the harder places. JBums speaks about losing her brother and her father within the same week, a double grief that is almost impossible to imagine, and how her friends became an anchor when everything else felt unsteady. She talks about what grief looks like from the inside, the ways healing can arrive unexpectedly, confronting fear, navigating internet persecution, smear campaigns and death threats, and how she kept going through all of it without losing her footing.

Faith and purpose have their place here too. JBums shares about The Feast, a campus outreach initiative that has reached over 20,000 students, and the work of staying connected to a generation that is not always easy to reach. This is the Dear Ife Series doing what it does best, creating a space where real conversations happen.

Watch below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php