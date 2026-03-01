“Our Crown Has Already Been Bought and Paid For”: Viola Davis Said Everything at the NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis took to the stage at the NAACP Image Awards this weekend and reminded everyone why her voice carries far beyond film sets and red carpets.

Honoured with the prestigious Chairman’s Award at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, Davis used her moment to speak candidly about self-worth, healing and what it truly means to move forward — both as individuals and as a community. “There is no becoming without healing and without a radical acceptance of one’s truth,” she told the audience. “We either move forward together or not at all.” It was a speech rooted in reflection rather than spectacle, one that invited listeners to sit with uncomfortable truths while holding on to hope.

Looking back on her journey, Davis spoke openly about growing up in poverty in Rhode Island and the longing that shaped her early years. “I just wanted to be somebody. I wanted success because I thought it was significance,” she said, before adding, “No one can describe the journey of going from the little chocolate girl searching for hope … to the girl living a transcendent life.” She described her life’s path as “a hero’s journey” and pushed back against the idea that anyone else holds the power to define another person’s destiny. “There is no man behind the curtain who has control over your life,” she said.

She also left the room with words that felt like a collective reminder, telling the audience, “Our crown has already been bought and paid for, all we have to do is wear it.” But the speech did not stay in the realm of personal triumph alone. Davis made space for those whose work often goes unseen, giving special mention to “the people working at the food pantry in Central Falls, feeding 3,000 people a month,” and “the people who are caring for my mother, who’s in advanced dementia.” Her closing words were simple and direct: “You are my hero. I see you. Thank you.”

The Chairman’s Award adds to an already historic career for Davis, who has achieved EGOT status through acclaimed performances in “The Help,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Doubt” and the television series “How to Get Away With Murder,” alongside wins across film, theatre, television and audiobook narration for her memoir “Finding Me.”

Watch her speech below