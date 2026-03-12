Veekee James Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Gorgeous Sheer Black Dress | See Photos

Veekee James is pregnant, we are sure you know. She has been glowing since the announcement, that is also not news. But have you seen this black sheer mesh gown she just stepped out in? Because it is a lot and we mean that in the best way.

The gown is black sheer mesh from the turtleneck all the way down to the mermaid hem, fitting closely through the body and making her baby bump fully and deliberately visible. A long black sheer fabric panel extends from both sides of her body, swept wide in both directions in a flowing, wing-like effect that turns the whole image into something that feels far more considered than a casual photo shoot.

A gold chain belt with letter and charm pendants sits at her waist, the one warm detail in an otherwise all-black look that keeps everything from feeling too severe. Large ornate gold earrings with amber-toned stones, a gold cuff bracelet, long straight hair falling over one shoulder, a strong eye and a neutral lip. She is standing in front of a large green botanical tapestry on a cream wall, with a patterned rug beneath her feet, and the setting is as deliberate as everything else about this photo.

Veekee announced her pregnancy on 3rd February 2026 alongside her husband Femi Atere with the caption “And two shall become 3. Indeed, this is what only GOD can do.” She later shared that the couple had been trying to conceive for about a year, calling God “a timely God who makes everything beautiful in His own time.” The internet responded the way it always does when Veekee has news — with a lot of love and a lot of comments.

Here is the part that makes this even better. While Veekee is out here in a black mesh gown showing off her bump, she is simultaneously designing and making Simi Sanya’s second look and reception dress for Simi and Femi Dapson‘s traditional wedding — and doing it all remotely. Baby bump, black mesh gown and bridal work all running at the same time. Veekee James is simply not interested in slowing down.

See more photos