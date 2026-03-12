Simi Sanya’s Fully Beaded Reception Look & Femi Dapson’s Coordinated Agbada Are Wedding Goals

Just when we thought we had taken in all the memorable moments from Simi Sanya and Femi Dapson’s traditional wedding, the couple returned for the reception in a second look that immediately drew attention. This time, the colour story centred on butter yellow and deep crimson red, a pairing that feels rich, festive, and deeply rooted in Yoruba wedding tradition.

Femi’s look was crafted by Tochini Bespoke, and he wore a butter yellow agbada with matching sokoto and fila. The flowing scroll and arabesque embroidery in a deeper gold-yellow shade runs down the centre panel of the agbada and along the hem of the trousers, bringing subtle depth to the soft palette. He layered coral and red beads across his chest, complementing them with a coral bracelet, a gold watch, and tinted rectangular sunglasses. Brown leather shoes and a dark wooden walking staff completed his ensemble, giving him a composed, grounded presence that balanced perfectly with the brightness of the colour palette.

Simi’s reception outfit, designed and made by Veekee James and styled by Regal by Dovin, was a two-piece combination that felt equally striking. The off-shoulder peplum top and fitted mermaid skirt were almost entirely covered in beads, with the sculpted detailing at the shoulders and red beading along the hem of the peplum adding texture and movement. The skirt, in deep crimson, featured horizontal bands of butter yellow beadwork that repeated across the fabric and finished in a small train, tying the two colours together beautifully. She held a large crimson ostrich feather fan and wore a butter yellow gele tied high, while gold jewellery and warm, rich makeup completed the look, bringing cohesion and elegance to the ensemble.

Together, the couple’s reception outfits told a story of colour, tradition, and thoughtful styling that extended beyond themselves. Guests arrived in vibrant, statement-making attire, while the bridesmaids stood out in coordinated purple and powder blue looks, each styled differently yet harmonising within the overall celebration. The mix of textures, patterns, and silhouettes gave the day a lively, festive energy, making the wedding not just a ceremony, but a visual experience from start to finish.