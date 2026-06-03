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Built for the Diaspora: YouSend Launches in the UK and Canada to Make Sending Money Home Faster and More Human

Written By Olatundun Aloaye
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5 hours ago

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YouSend is live

Sending money home is one of the most deeply personal financial acts in the African immigrant experience. It is how rent is paid for ageing parents, how school fees arrive on time, and how a sibling’s small business stays afloat between seasons. It is an expression of care made tangible through numbers on a screen, and for millions of people in the UK and Canada, it happens often enough to feel ordinary, even though every transfer carries real weight.

YouSend, a remittance app designed from the ground up for this community, is now live in both countries. The platform enables transfers to Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Tanzania in minutes, with transparent exchange rates and live human support available 24/7. Expansion into the European Union and the United States is expected in the coming weeks.

The company was founded by a team that recognised something the broader fintech market had overlooked. The remittance corridors serving African immigrants were still characterised by fragmented settlement windows, support systems built around chatbots rather than people, and an experience that often felt as though it had been designed for the infrastructure rather than for the sender.

The YouSend team spent years studying the space, watching successive launches and service failures across the category, and entered the market when it became clear that the fundamental challenge persisted.

What they built runs on stablecoin settlement infrastructure, a technology layer that replaces the prefunded float and the fragmented treasury operations that drive traditional remittance corridors. For the sender, the experience is simple: pick a recipient, confirm an amount, and the money arrives. 95% of transactions are completed in under two minutes.

Before going public, YouSend processed over $1 million in transfers driven entirely by word-of-mouth and referrals. Every customer reaches a live human support team, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, a commitment the company treats as central to its identity.

Adeoye Ojo, Co-founder YouSend

Sending money home, to friends, family, or for personal projects, is one of the most important things our customers do, and choosing us means they are placing real trust in our hands. Our job is to honour that trust every single time, and to be there when it matters most,” said Adeoye Ojo, Co-Founder of YouSend.

YouSend holds licences from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, FINTRAC in Canada, and the Central Bank of Nigeria. The company is backed by CMT Ventures, DCG, Blockwall, CoinSwitch Ventures, Musha Ventures, and angel investor Pule Taukobong.

Cross-border remittances remain one of the strongest real-world applications for stablecoins. YouSend combines regulatory credibility with a clear focus on speed, reliability, and customer experience, all critical to building enduring financial infrastructure,” said Pratyush Shah, Head of Investments at CoinSwitch Ventures.

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play, and at www.yousend.co.

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