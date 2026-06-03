Cardiac Community Hosts 5th Walk4PH to Raise Awareness for Pulmonary Hypertension in Nigeria

The Cardiac Community Advocacy and Support Initiative successfully hosted the 5th edition of Walk4PH on the 16th May 2026, an awareness campaign focused on increasing visibility for Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) in Nigeria.



Walk4PH 2026 was held in commemoration of World Pulmonary Hypertension Day, observed globally every 5th of May. Through this campaign, Cardiac Community joined the global PH community in advocating for improved awareness, earlier diagnosis, and better access to care for people living with the condition.



Pulmonary Hypertension is a serious and progressive disease caused by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs, which can lead to heart failure and death if left untreated. Despite its severity, PH remains largely under-recognised in Nigeria, contributing to delayed diagnosis, misdiagnosis, and poor treatment outcomes for many patients.



This year’s Walk4PH campaign focused on the message: “PH is Not a Joke.” The campaign emphasized the urgent need for greater awareness, timely diagnosis, and improved access to treatment and support for patients in Nigeria.



The event also aligned with the 2026 World PH Day theme, “Hope in Every Trial,” which highlights the importance of clinical research and innovation in improving outcomes for PH patients worldwide. However, access to PH clinical trials and advanced treatment options remains limited in Nigeria.





According to Ayotunde Omitogun, founder Cardiac Community Advocacy and Supportive Initiative said;

“This year’s World Pulmonary Hypertension Day theme, ‘Hope in Every Trial,’ reminds us of the importance of research and innovation in improving outcomes for PH patients globally. Unfortunately, many patients in Nigeria still have little access to clinical trials and life-saving treatments. For people living with pulmonary hypertension in Nigeria, survival is often a daily physical, emotional, and financial struggle. But we continue to hold on to hope for earlier diagnosis, better treatment access, and a future where patients no longer feel invisible or forgotten.”

Walk4PH 2026 brought together patients, advocates, healthcare workers, and community members in a collective call to action to improve awareness and support for Pulmonary Hypertension in Nigeria.



Cardiac Community expressed appreciation to all participants, partners, volunteers, and supporters who contributed to the success of the event and reaffirmed its commitment to improving visibility and advocacy for people lliving with Pulmonary Hypertension in Nigeria.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Walk4PH