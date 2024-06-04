Cardiac Community hosts her Walkathon 4.0 in Lagos | Get the Scoop

The Cardiac Community Advocacy and Support Initiative organized the 4th edition of Walk4PH on Saturday, May 25th, to commemorate World Pulmonary Hypertension Day. The walkathon started at City Mall, passed through Obalende, and concluded at Onikan.

Speaking during the walkathon, Ayotunde Omitogun, the convener of Walk4PH, highlighted the critical need for raising awareness about pulmonary hypertension. She stated that;

Awareness matters. Pulmonary Hypertension is a serious and complex disease that should not remain obscure in Nigeria. It can be a complication of many other diseases, making it crucial to highlight these connections—such as with congenital heart diseases, sickle cell disease, and COPD, Lupus and many others. Increased awareness and visibility can lead to quicker diagnosis and better management. We want people to recognize symptoms like shortness of breath, palpitations, chest pains, cough, and dizziness, which can indicate pulmonary hypertension. Early diagnosis and treatment are vital.

Omitogun also advocated for improved treatment options in Nigeria;

Pulmonary Hypertension cannot be cured, but it can be managed with appropriate treatment. New and improved treatment options are emerging globally, but in Nigeria, we feel left behind. We lack access to these advancements. Our major goal is to bring attention to this serious condition, making sure “Naija Sabi PH” and support those living with it in Nigeria. This is the driving force behind Walk4PH: to unite people, create an enjoyable and engaging event, foster networking, and raise awareness about PH in Nigeria, she added.

Pulmonary Hypertension (PH) is a rare and life-threatening disease affecting the lungs and heart. This complex condition can arise from various existing health issues such as congenital heart disease, left heart disease, autoimmune diseases like lupus, and blood disorders such as sickle cell disease, among others.

It can also be heritable and idiopathic, meaning it has no known cause. The Walkathon brought together members from various medical and humanitarian organizations, including Rotary, Rotaract, LEO Club, KB Klub, the Nigerian Medical Students Association (NIMSA), Red Cross and others to raise awareness about this condition in Nigeria.

