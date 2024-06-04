Inspired by “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” Knorr partners Adebola Williams to Celebrate Children’s Day with African Power Girls.

African Power Girls teamed up with Knorr to celebrate Children’s Day with a powerful screening! Young girls in Lagos were treated to a special viewing of “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti,” the movie about Nigeria’s pioneering activist and women’s rights champion. who is one of the women featured in the first volume of the book, “African Power Girls”.

The event featured an impressive lineup of speakers, including Stephanie Busari-Bediham, Senior Editor Africa, CNN; Godrey Ogbechie, Group Executive Director, Rainoil; Nancy Isime, TV Host and Actress; Shaffy Bello, Actress; Genoveva Umeh, Actress; Renah Osiemi, COO, ZedCrest Group; Omawumi Megbele, Singer and Actress; Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, Commissioner for Youth in Lagos State.

These distinguished speakers shared their journeys and insights, encouraging over a hundred female students from various secondary schools across Lagos to pursue their dreams with confidence and determination.

Stephanie Busari-Bediham underscored the significance of storytelling as a tool to mould viewpoints and spark change. Godfrey Ogbechie championed the necessity for robust female leadership across all societal spheres. Renah delivered a message of empowerment, urging the girls to cultivate self-awareness, introspection, and authenticity as they pursue their aspirations.

Hon. Mobolaji Ogunlende, the Commissioner for Youth in Lagos State, underscored the government’s commitment to youth empowerment and the importance of events like this in shaping the future of young girls.

Several notable guests attended the event, including Adedayo Amzat, CEO of ZedCrest Group; Danjuma Ernest, CEO of Dendaworks; Bolanle Austen-Peters, Executive Producer and Director; and Adetutu Laditan, Senior Product Marketing Manager at Google.

Adebola Williams, the visionary behind the African Power Girls initiative, remarked,

This initiative is a gift to every African girl, so they know they come from a lineage of great women and do not need permission to become who they are meant to be.

The screening of “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” provided the young attendees with a vivid portrayal of the life and legacy of one of Nigeria’s most influential women. The movie’s powerful narrative catalyzed discussions on leadership, resilience, and the importance of having role models.

Knorr’s partnership on Children’s Day highlighted their shared commitment to fostering an environment where young girls can find inspiration in the remarkable journeys of extraordinary women. The celebration not only honoured Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s legacy but also aimed to plant seeds of pride and ambition in the hearts of every girl who attended.

